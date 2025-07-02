South Africa: From Parliaments to the G20 - a Call to Champion Women's Sexual & Reproductive Health & Rights

By Priyanka Chaturvedi, Mokhothu Makhalanyane and Rajat Khosla

GENEVA, Jul 2 2025 (IPS) - About 21 million adolescent girls get pregnant annually in low- and middle-income countries. Beyond the numbers lie lost futures and deepening cycles of poverty that undermine girls' education, wellbeing, and, ultimately, national development.

Recent geopolitical shifts, policy regressions and foreign aid reductions have deepened inequalities and disrupted essential health services, especially in fragile settings. The combined toll of war, pandemics, and climate crises has overwhelmed systems and threatened decades of hard-won gains in women's, children's, and adolescents' health.

Investing in Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR)

Protecting and promoting sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) is not a luxury--they are foundational to sustainable development, gender equality, and economic resilience. Empowering women to make informed decisions about their reproductive lives is a proven driver of prosperity.

Every dollar invested in family planning and maternal health in low- and middle-income countries yields a return of $8.40, improving workforce participation, family well-being, and social stability.

Despite this compelling evidence, gaps remain staggering. In 2021, 164 million women of reproductive age had an unmet need for contraception, and in 1 in 3 (30%) of women have been subjected to either physical and/or sexual intimate partner violence or non-partner sexual violence in their lifetime.

Parliamentary Action to Protect and Promote SRHR

In these challenging times, parliamentarians are emerging as essential actors in protecting and advancing SRHR. Through progressive legislation, strategic budget allocations, and oversight of programmatic implementation, parliamentarians are uniquely positioned to ensure that the SRHR remain a national and global priority. Their work holds governments accountable and ensures that policies are grounded in the lived realities of communities.

The G20 Parliamentary Conference, held in Cape Town, South Africa, on 5 and 6 May, and co-hosted by the Government of South Africa alongside regional and global parliamentary networks--including the Eastern and Southern Africa Parliamentary Caucus for Sexual and Reproductive Health and Sustainable Development, and the Global Parliamentary Alliance for Health, Rights and Development, among other partners and with participation from regional parliamentary networks such as the Network of African Parliamentary Committees on Health - was a milestone in reinforcing this role.

Parliamentarians from across the world came together to issue a united call to action for the G20 to center women's and girls' health in its development agenda.

They aligned on ten shared priorities as a call to action to the presidency of the G20:

· Strengthening political will and parliamentary action;· Affirming global commitments for women's health;· Countering Anti-Gender Politics and Protecting Women's and Girls' Rights;· Ensuring Accountability and Transparent Monitoring;· Investment in Women's and Girls' Health for Economic Prosperity;· Investing in Women and Girls in STEM to Strengthen Health Systems· Addressing Global Health Funding Gaps· Empowering Youth for a Healthier Future;· Leveraging Science and Technology to Improve Health Outcomes;· Addressing the Impact of Crises on Women and girl's Health;

A working group has been established to support progress on these priorities and track results over time.

Furthermore, accelerating implementation of global and regional frameworks and instruments such as the Beijing Political Declaration, Convention on the Elimination of Discrimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women, Protocol to the African Charter on Human and People's Rights on the Rights of Women in Africa through parliamentary action is critical to advancing SRHR.

These frameworks provide a strong foundation for gender equality and human rights, but their impact depends on national legislation, budget allocation, and policy oversight. Parliaments play a key role in translating these commitments into enforceable laws and ensuring accountability for their implementation, thereby safeguarding the rights, dignity, and health of women and girls.

But their success also depends on how the G20 responds.

G20 Leadership on SRHR

With its influence over 85% of global Gross World Product and approximately 60% of the world's population, the G20 holds unparalleled power to catalyze investments, shape policy direction, and set the tone for global cooperation.

Despite decades of progress, preventable maternal deaths, unsafe abortions, child marriage, and unmet contraceptive needs still rob millions of girls and women of their health, autonomy, and future.

Future G20 presidencies must put women's, children's and adolescent health issues including SRHR at the heart of their health and development agenda -- ensuring these population groups are not just beneficiaries, but agents of change.

By prioritizing SRHR, the G20 can unlock ripple effects across all development indicators--from reducing poverty and inequality to fostering inclusive economic growth. It can also reinforce democratic institutions and stabilize communities through investments that honor bodily autonomy, gender justice, and social accountability.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Governance South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

We call on future G20 leaders to commit to bold, coordinated action to expand access to comprehensive SRHR services: from modern contraception and maternal care to youth-responsive services and gender-based violence prevention and screening for cervical cancer.

We urge them to fund and implement people-centered policies that reflect the lived realities of women and girls--especially those who are most marginalized.

Parliamentarians have laid a clear roadmap. It is now up to the G20 to act. This is not merely a matter of health--it is a question of justice, opportunity, and leadership. A world where every woman and girl have the power to control her body is a world that is stronger, safer, and more resilient for everyone.

The time for action is now. The G20 must lead with courage, invest with foresight, and stand with the parliamentarians and communities working tirelessly to ensure that no woman or girl is left behind.

Priyanka Chaturvedi is a Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, Parliament of India; Mokhothu Makhalanyane is Chair of Chairs and Chairperson of Health Committee, Parliament of Lesotho; and Rajat Khosla, is the Executive Director, Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (PMNCH).

IPS UN Bureau

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau