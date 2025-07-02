Nigeria: Police Rescue Trafficked Ghanaian National, Caution Public Against Fraudulent Travel Offers

2 July 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Kingsley Omonobi

As part of its ongoing efforts to dismantle transnational crime syndicates and curb violent crimes such as kidnapping, the Nigeria Police Force, through the INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB) Abuja and in collaboration with operatives of the FCT Command, has successfully rescued Sammed Iddrisu, a Ghanaian national who was trafficked into Nigeria under false pretenses.

Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this on Tuesday.

According to him, the operation was carried out on June 27, 2025, in Abuja, following actionable intelligence received from INTERPOL NCB Accra, Ghana, on June 16, 2025.

Preliminary investigations revealed that on January 10, 2025, the victim's father, Mr. Nartey Louda, was defrauded of GHC 55,000 by a trafficker identified as Attah. The suspect had promised to facilitate a French visa and other travel documents for his son.

Based on these assurances, Sammed was instructed to travel to Abuja, Nigeria, where he expected to receive the promised visa.

However, upon arriving in Abuja on June 25, 2025, he was unlawfully detained and coerced into participating in internet-based scams linked to the QNET pyramid scheme--a fraudulent operation posing as an e-commerce business.

The syndicate had similarly attempted to manipulate other individuals, including another Ghanaian who escaped and returned to Ghana. His report to local authorities triggered international cooperation, ultimately leading to the rescue.

Thanks to proactive surveillance and swift action by INTERPOL NCB Abuja and FCT police operatives, Sammed Iddrisu was rescued, and reintegration efforts are currently underway.

INTERPOL NCB Abuja has initiated procedures to ensure those behind the trafficking ring are apprehended and brought to justice.

The Nigeria Police Force urges the public to exercise due diligence, verify all travel offers through official diplomatic channels, and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement agencies promptly.

