Rwanda: Kagame, IAEA Director Talk Nuclear Innovation

President Paul Kagame on Tuesday, July 1, received Rafael Mariano Grossi, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) who travelled to Rwanda for the inaugural Nuclear Energy Innovation Summit for Africa in Kigali.

They discussed the potential of nuclear energy for economic transformation and the progress Rwanda has made towards the use of Small Modular and Micro Reactors, according to the Office of the President.

Honoured to meet Rwanda's @UrugwiroVillage President @PaulKagame in Kigali and reaffirm @IAEAorg's readiness to support the country's plans to introduce nuclear energy and to work together so nuclear science and technology support 's development. pic.twitter.com/AeypVEvrbm-- Rafael Mariano Grossi (@rafaelmgrossi) July 1, 2025

The first-ever Nuclear Energy Innovation Summit for Africa brought together global policymakers, scientists, and industry leaders, to discuss the role of advanced nuclear technologies in addressing the continent's energy needs.

Earlier, in an exclusive interview, the Rwanda Atomic Energy Board (RAEB) Chairman, Dr. Lassina Zerbo, said President Kagame's vision and leadership in deciding to go straight for the small modular reactor are paying off in that respect "because we're bringing people together to reflect on the technology."