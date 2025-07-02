Zimbabwe: Shoko Festival Unveils International Collaborations for 15th Edition - King Kandoro to Perform

Zimbabwe's premier urban culture event, Shoko Festival, is celebrating its 15th anniversary this September with a landmark edition themed "The Legacy XV", which will see a blend of international collaborations and local acts.

The festival will run from September 25 to 27 in Harare and Chitungwiza.

In a statement, the Shoko Festival Media Liaison, Kudzayi Zvinavashe, announced the international partners they are collaborating with this year.

"Shoko Festival is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking international collaboration with UK-based Arcadia, a purpose-driven collective of artists and makers transforming remnants of conflict hardware into unifying art and iconic experiences.

"The collaboration also includes In Place of War, a global organisation that supports artists, creatives, and cultural organisations in conflict and crisis zones. This pioneering collaboration will see the roll out of Build The Peace project at Shoko 2025, a pilot initiative involving a creative exchange between Zimbabwe and the UK that's all about amplifying hope and community unity.

"A mural co-designed by young Zimbabwean and UK urban artists will be showcased at the UK's biggest music festival, Glastonbury, in June 2025 and will then come to Shoko's Peace in the Hood event in Chitungwiza in September 2025," said Zvinavashe.

Vera Chisvo, Shoko Festival coordinator, added, "This collaborative project is timely in a world where headlines across the globe are becoming more and more about war and hostility. The project is a clarion call for peace in communities, using art and culture as vehicles for positive transformation."

Adding to the excitement for local fans, Zimbabwean comedy King Kandoro is confirmed to make way at the 15th anniversary, along the top performing local artists such as Zim Dancehall chanter Madedido, the 2024 Zim Hip Hop Best Newcomer Runna Rulez and the chart-topper Jnr Spragga, known for his hit single "MaRulez".

Preceding the main festival, Zimbabwe's civic tech gathering, Hub UnConference, returns from September 24 to 25, under the theme "Decolonise the Internet," will address critical topics including biased AI and digital narratives.

The "Build The Peace" project will culminate at the free-entry "Peace in the Hood" closing show in Chitungwiza, a significant event for unity and hope.