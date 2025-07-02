Zimbabwe: Not Even Chitepo Would Go There - Says Mpofu, As Details Emerge Zanu-PF School of Ideology Is Set to Be Part of High Court Judges' Training

ZANU PF, through its Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology, is set to train High Court judges, with seasoned lawyer Thabani Mpofu declaring that the late war hero, after whom the institution is named, would not even attend it.

The much-feared Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) is also set to take part in what has been termed an induction at the Harare International Conference Centre between 4 and 5 July this year.

Ishmael Mada, the Chitepo School of Ideology principal, will speak on the 4th of July after lunch.

"Any attempt to impose partisan ideology on judges through training programmes conducted by the Herbert Chitepo School of ideology would undermine the rule of law and erode public trust," said Mpofu.

"I mean not even Chitepo himself would abase himself to the point of receiving training from this school named after him."

Mpofu's comments come as Zimbabwe's judiciary fails to shrug off claims that it is captured by Zanu PF and operates at its whim or demand.

Further inviting the party's school of ideology to a public function meant for the training of judicial officers worsens their standing.

Lawyers have planned a protest march to the High Court on Thursday.

Added Mpofu: "As legal professionals, we must uphold the integrity of the judiciary and ensure its independence.

"We stand in defense of judicial independence, honouring the legacy of those who fought for justice and fairness.

"In Chitepo's name, let's collectively rage against this unnecessary attack on judicial independence."