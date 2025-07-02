Zimbabwe Independent Editor Arrested Over Satirical Article - ZUJ Questions Government's Sincerity On Media Reforms

Faith Zaba, the editor of the privately owned weekly newspaper Zimbabwe Independent, has been arrested over a satirical article published by her publication last week.

According to authorities, the article in question, titled "When you become mafia state", undermined the authority of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Zaba was arrested in Harare after presenting herself at a police station following repeated visits to her publisher, Alpha Media Holdings (AMH)'s offices by State agents. She was detained and spent Tuesday night in police holding cells awaiting court appearance this Wednesday.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (ZUJ) condemned the arrest, describing it as the criminalisation of journalism.

"The Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (ZUJ) condemns strongly the arrest and detention of Faith Zaba, Zimbabwe Independent Editor by the Zimbabwe Republic Police.

"Zaba was arrested over a satirical Muckraker column published last Friday in the Zimbabwe Independent, which authorities claim "undermined the authority" of the President.

"As a Union, we are deeply disturbed by the criminalisation of journalism over editorial content that falls squarely within the boundaries of journalistic expression and satire. Satirical commentary, whether critical or humorous, is protected speech and should not be criminalised," said ZUJ.

"What makes this incident more concerning is that it comes in the wake of the recently launched Media Policy by His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa, a policy which pledges to promote an open, tolerant, and free media environment.

"Zaba's arrest and treatment runs counter to the spirit and commitments of this policy, and risk undermining confidence in the government's professed reform agenda.

"ZUJ is also alarmed by reports that Zaba, who is suffering from a serious illness, was detained overnight despite medical confirmation of her condition. This raises grave concerns about her health, safety, and the proportionality of the actions taken by law enforcement."

ZUJ called for the immediate and unconditional release of Zaba.

"We therefore demand the immediate and unconditional release of Faith Zaba. As ZUJ, we reaffirm our unwavering commitment to defending media freedom and protecting the rights of journalists.

"We stand with Zaba and with every journalist in Zimbabwe who works fearlessly to inform the public and uphold the principles of truth, justice, and objectivity," ZUJ added.