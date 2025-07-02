Zimbabwe: Company Executives Arrested for Manufacturing Illicit Ethanol-Laced Brews

Police have arrested seven executives whose companies were manufacturing illicit ethanol-laced brews.

In a brief statement Tuesday, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the arrests, without giving further details.

"The ZRP has arrested seven company executives for manufacturing illicit brews using ethanol, water, flavours and supplying them to the public and shops in the country. More details to be released in due course," ZRP national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi said.

Meanwhile, ZRP reports that Runesu Emmanuel (37) and Tinashe Chivende (27) were arrested for unlawful dealing in dangerous drugs on June 28, 2025.

Police in Beitbridge acted on received information and intercepted a Toyota Wish registration number AEQ 3565 at a security checkpoint along Mazunga-Muranda dust road.

A search was conducted by the police, leading to the recovery of 307,568 kg of dagga with a street value of US$30,756.80.

In another case, Tarusarira Tauya (35) was arrested on June 29, 2025 for possession of unregistered medicines.

The previous day, detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics who were conducting an operation 'no to cross-border crimes' at Beitbridge Border Post intercepted and searched Rimbi Bus Tours, leading to the recovery of 742 X 100mls Broncleer cough syrup, which was meant to be delivered to its owner in Harare.

Detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics, Harare, were alerted and they managed to intercept the suspect at a garage along Simon Mazorodze Road, Harare, after receiving the contraband and loading it in a Silver Toyota Wish vehicle registration number AFY 3876.

The contraband has a street value of US$3,700.