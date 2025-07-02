Nigeria: Former Senate President David Mark Resigns From PDP

Former President of the Senate, David Mark, has tendered his resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mark, a founding member of the PDP, resigned from the party following his appointment as one of the interim leaders of the coalition-backed African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Announcing his resignation, the former Senate President, in a statement dated June 27 and signed by him, cited the leadership crisis in the PDP as the main reason for his resignation.

He stated that the irreconcilable differences in the PDP have subjected the party to public ridicule and reduced it to a shadow of its former self.

The statement read: "I bring warm greetings to you and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Otukpo Ward 1, and by extension, to the entire Benue State and Nigeria. I write to formally inform you of my decision to resign my membership of the party with immediate effect.

"You may recall that over the years, I have remained firm and deeply committed to the ideals of the PDP. Even when nearly all stakeholders departed the party following our loss in the 2015 presidential election, I pledged to remain the last man standing.

"I have worked steadfastly to rebuild, reconcile, and reposition the party, efforts which, without sounding immodest, helped restore the PDP to national relevance and made it once again a party of choice for many Nigerians.

"However, recent events marked by deepening divisions, persistent leadership crisis, and irreconcilable differences have reduced the party to a shadow of its former self, subjecting it to public ridicule.

"After wide consultations with my family, friends, and political associates, I have resolved to join the National Coalition of Political Opposition Movement in Nigeria, as part of the collective effort to rescue our nation and preserve our hard-earned democracy.

Mark is one of the political figures that set up a coalition of opposition parties to unseat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

On Tuesday, the coalition announced its adoption of the ADC, an existing political party as the platform for its political activities ahead of the 2027 election.

With this development, the ADC is set to play opposition politics as the party appointed Mark and former Governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola as its interim national chairman and secretary respectively.

