Sudan: Prime Minister Announces His Intention to Hold an All-Inclusive Meeting, Including Various Political and Societal Forces, Soon

2 July 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

In light of current political developments, and against the backdrop of communication between a number of political forces and Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris, the Prime Minister's Office confirms that His Excellency underscored his deep commitment to strengthening the spirit of national dialogue and consolidating the principles of transparency and consensus among the components of the Sudanese political landscape.

In this context, the Prime Minister announced his intention to hold an all-inclusive meeting soon, including various political and community forces, with the aim of conducting a frank and responsible discussion about the future of the transitional period and seeking consensus on national visions that contribute to strengthening unity and cohesion of the internal front.

The Prime Minister's Office pointed out, in a statement to SUNA, that the country is going through a critical phase that requires prioritizing the supreme national interest over narrow considerations, and summoning a sense of responsibility and detachment for the sake of the nation.

Accordingly, the Prime Minister renews his call to all political forces to pursue constructive dialogue and joint action to achieve the aspirations of the Sudanese people for peace, stability, and democracy, leading to a Sudan that embraces all, protects the dignity of its people, and preserves its national unity.

