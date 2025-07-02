Sudan: Dr. Salma Abdel-Jabbar Al-Mubarak Briefed On Overall Situation in Gezira Scheme

2 July 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan, July 1, 2025 (SUNA) - Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) Dr. Salma Abdel-Jabbar Al-Mubarak has been acquainted with the overall situation in Gezira Scheme and preparations and arrangements related to the agricultural season.

During her meeting in her office on Tuesday with Gezira Scheme Governor Ibrahim Mustafa, Her Excellency affirmed her support for all plans and programs aimed at developing the project and coordinating with the executive body to overcome all obstacles and challenges facing it, particularly the provision of seeds, the opening of irrigation canals within the Gezira Scheme, and the utilization of the large areas available for cultivation.

TSC member highlighted the need to revive the project for its strategic and economic importance to Sudan and the Arab world, directing provision of the necessary funding to farmers to meet the summer agricultural season.

Dr. Salma received a full briefing on the progress of agricultural operations, the status of seeds and irrigation, and the ongoing arrangements for securing electricity for the summer season.

For his part, the Governor of Gezira Scheme, Engineer Ibrahim Mustafa, explained, in a press statement following the meeting, that he briefed TSC member on the latest arrangements related to the agricultural season and the project's needs, noting her close follow-up to the implementation of plans and programs that will ensure the success of the summer agricultural season.

