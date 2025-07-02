Sudan: Prime Minister Announces Imminent Return of Medical Council and Facilitation of Registration Procedures for Doctors

1 July 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- Transitional Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris has announced the immediate return of the Sudanese Medical Council to work. This long-awaited step represents heralding news for healthcare professionals, including doctors, dentists, and pharmacists, whose procedures have been delayed regarding the issuance of no-objection certificates for interns, permanent registration, registration of specialists, certificates of good conduct, and oath-taking for graduates, in addition to responding to inquiries related to documents.

This announcement is the culmination of intensive efforts made by the Prime Minister, in cooperation with a group of experts and specialists, to mitigate harm to doctors, facilitate the registration process, monitor the performance of health institutions to ensure they meet service standards, and resolve complaints filed by citizens against doctors or health institutions.

The Medical Council's website is currently being developed to enable doctors to complete their transactions quickly and easily. Online services are also being implemented, including the issuance of electronic certificates and the submission of exams for licenses to practice medicine.

The Prime Minister's Office stressed that the return of the Medical Council is a pivotal milestone in the process of resuming hospital operations, improving health services, supporting and stabilizing medical personnel, improving the work environment in the health sector, ensuring professional recognition for doctors, and facilitating administrative and technical procedures.

Dr. Kamil Idris, the Transitional Prime Minister, directed the Sudanese Medical Council to facilitate all procedures, mitigate the damage caused by delays, expedite registration processes, and develop the Council's website to enable doctors to complete their transactions electronically more efficiently. This is part of supporting the stability of the health sector, developing professional performance, and regulating the practice of medicine in Sudan.

It is worth noting that the Medical Council's headquarters in Port Sudan has been equipped with the necessary equipment and devices in preparation for the resumption of services, including the registration and accreditation of health personnel. This will contribute to improving health services, supporting Sudanese medical personnel to achieve professional stability, and improving the health work environment in the country.

