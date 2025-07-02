South Africa: Applications for Falling Walls Lab Cape Town Are Open

Calling all University of Cape Town (UCT) big thinkers, bold dreamers and future shapers ... Are you a student, early-career professional or researcher with a game-changing idea? This is your moment to shine.

Falling Walls Lab Cape Town 2025 is officially open for applications. We're looking for brilliant minds from all disciplines who are ready to present their innovation, research, or business idea in just three minutes for a chance to represent Cape Town at the global finals in Berlin, Germany.

This is more than a competition - it's a launchpad for bold ideas, creative energy, and real-world impact. It's your opportunity to connect with fellow changemakers, researchers, entrepreneurs and industry leaders from around the globe.

Who can apply?

Students and early-career professionals of all disciplines.

You must be 18 years or older when submitting your application.

You must fulfil at least one of the following formal requirements:

You are currently enrolled in university

You are currently a postdoctoral research fellow

You received a bachelor's degree no more than 10 years ago

You received a master's degree no more than seven years ago

You received a PhD no more than five years ago.

Date: 29 August 2025

Venue: Hasso Plattner School of Design Thinking Afrika (d-school Afrika)

Application deadline: 18 July 2025

Apply.