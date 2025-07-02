Uganda: Gen Muhoozi Orders Arrest of UPDF Engineering's Brig Bekunda

2 July 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Amon Katungulu

The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has ordered the arrest of Brigadier-General Cyrus Besigye Bekunda, the Joint Staff Chief of the UPDF Engineers Brigade, along with several other officers in the unit.

The arrest, sources say, is part of an intensified anti-corruption crackdown within the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF).

In a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, Gen Muhoozi condemned the officers for betraying core UPDF principles of self-sufficiency and efficiency by misusing funds allocated to the Engineers Brigade.

"They poisoned, contaminated and desecrated a sacred principle we have always embraced as UPDF i.e. we can be self-sufficient, we can be efficient. They received monies and misused it! Let their punishment serve as a lesson to others," he said.

This arrest follows closely on the heels of the detention of Colonel Godfrey Tukamwakira, formerly the Engineers Brigade commander, who was also apprehended after a wealth audit revealed unexplained luxury assets far beyond his declared income.

The audit and subsequent investigations uncovered possible misuse of over Shs 1 billion meant for brigade operations.

Gen Muhoozi said these arrests are disciplinary and not politically motivated, underlining a zero-tolerance approach to corruption.

"For those who have stolen more than Shs1 billion from the people of Uganda, we shall put in front of a firing squad," he warned.

The crackdown coincides with a wider military investigation into allegedly fabricated anti-terror operations, in which several intelligence officers have been detained.

Gen Muhoozi's anti-corruption stance has been a consistent theme since early 2024, when he warned military officers during a logistics and inventory management retreat that corruption and mismanagement undermine UPDF's combat readiness and troop welfare.

He stated, "Any individual or group with selfish interests--whether corruption, misappropriation of resources, or mismanagement of any kind--must reform immediately or leave our cherished UPDF before they are exposed."

This is news article will be updated.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.