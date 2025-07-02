Uganda: Koffi Olomidé to Headline Afrigo Band's 50th Anniversary Concert in Kampala

Congolese music icon Koffi Olomidé will headline a star-studded concert celebrating 50 years of Afrigo Band, Uganda's longest-standing musical ensemble, in what is shaping up to be the cultural highlight of 2025.

The event, dubbed Legends of Sound: Afrigo@50, will take place at the Millennium Grounds in Kampala on Saturday, August 16, 2025.

Organised by Talent Africa Group in partnership with Stanbic Bank Uganda, the golden jubilee concert will honour Afrigo's enduring legacy as a pillar of Uganda's musical identity.

For over five decades, Afrigo Band has delivered timeless hits that blend traditional Ugandan sounds with modern flair, telling stories of resilience, joy, and heritage through music.

Stanbic Bank's digital platform, FlexiPay, is the official ticketing partner and title sponsor of the event.

The FlexiPay app and USSD code *291# are already live for ticket purchases, with early bird offers and digital perks available for users.

FlexiPay aims to provide a seamless and cashless experience for fans attending the event.

"We are proud to stand with Afrigo Band as they celebrate 50 years of musical excellence," said Lois Kwikiriza, Brand & Marketing Manager at Stanbic Bank Uganda.

"Through FlexiPay, we are making it easier for every Ugandan to be part of this historic moment -- securely, simply, and smartly."

The event marks the third edition of the Legends of Sound concert series, which celebrates iconic African music legends.

This year's focus on Afrigo Band recognises their unmatched contribution to Ugandan music since the 1970s, with classic songs that continue to resonate across generations.

Afrigo's legendary frontman Moses Matovu will lead a powerful lineup of veteran performers including Rachel Magoola, Joanita Kawalya, Herbert Kigundu, Sarah Namulondo, and Charles Busuulwa.

Together, they will perform reimagined versions of Afrigo's classic hits in a dynamic, festival-style production.

Adding to the evening's allure will be a special guest performance by Koffi Olomidé, the Congolese icon hailed as the "King of Ndombolo."

Known for his electrifying stage presence and pan-African appeal, Olomidé is expected to deliver a high-energy performance that fuses seamlessly with Afrigo's rich musical tapestry.

"Afrigo Band's journey is a reflection of everything we stand for: craftsmanship, depth, and timeless distinction," said Denise P. Nazzinda, Premium Beer brand manager at Uganda Breweries Ltd.

"Their music has transcended generations, much like the enduring legacy of Tusker Malt Lager. Supporting this celebration is our way of honouring true musical excellence while giving our consumers the premium experiences they deserve."

Aly Allibhai, CEO of Talent Africa Group, praised the collaboration with Stanbic Bank and FlexiPay, noting the event's significance to Uganda's cultural calendar.

"Afrigo Band has been the heartbeat of Uganda's music scene since the 1970s," said Allibhai.

"Their songs resonate with the stories of our people -- stories of resilience, joy, and celebration. With Koffi Olomidé as our special guest, Afrigo@50 will be a vibrant showcase of legacy and cross-continental artistry."

The concert has attracted wide support from corporate sponsors, including Tusker Malt Lager, Pepsi, Toyota CFAO, SafeBoda, Capital FM, and NBS TV, reflecting its anticipated impact on Uganda's entertainment and business sectors.

With just weeks to go, fans are gearing up for what promises to be an unforgettable night of music, nostalgia, and African excellence.