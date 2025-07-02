Tunisia: Head of State Calls for Urgent Legal Frameworks to Protect Healthcare Workers' Rights

Tunis, July 2 — President Kais Saied emphasised during his meeting Tuesday, at the Carthage Palace, with Minister of Health, Mustapha Farjani, the necessity of urgently establishing a new legal system that preserves the rights of doctors, paramedical staff and workers and safeguards their dignity.

According to a statement issued by the Presidency, the Head of State noted that Tunisia takes pride in graduates from medical schools, stating that it has a school whose graduates shine all over the world.

A clear indication of this is the large number of doctors and paramedical staff who have gone abroad for work.

"Even the most prestigious medical schools in the world do not hesitate to invite our best professionals to work with them," he was quoted as saying in the statement.

The President of the Republic explained that Tunisia is, in fact, lending to many countries in ways that are priceless, beyond valuation in either Tunisian or foreign currencies.

He stated that Tunisia is the one doing the lending, yet it still needs to borrow due to domestic conditions that have accumulated over decades, and because many countries abroad rely on our skilled professionals. So, he asked: who is really lending to whom?

The Head of State pointed out that work is ongoing on all fronts, including the health sector, stressing the citizen's right to health and the urgent need to take measures while awaiting the reconstruction of this public facility across all regions of the republic.

This constitutional right, indeed a human right, must be realised as soon as possible in practice.

The President of the Republic also addressed the role played by several doctors in Tunisia during the national movement in the liberation struggle for independence, such as Dr. Habib Thameur, Ahmed Ben Miled, who was known as the doctor of the poor, and Sliman Ben Sliman, who not only joined the national liberation movement but also supported all liberation movements worldwide.

Additionally, Tawhida Ben Cheikh was described as the doctor of the poor alongside her role in founding the Social Relief Association, establishing an orphanage and another for women, among many others. Furthermore, those who established the Faculty of Medicine in Tunisia in the early 1960s left their positions abroad and returned to Tunisia to be the first nucleus of the Tunisian medical school.

President Kais Saied concluded by affirming that public health will recover, and patients in Tunisia will receive all necessary care and support.

He reiterated his firm stance that many economic and social issues must be addressed through a comprehensive national approach.

He emphasised that for those who have caused harm and for those whose hearts still harbor ill intentions, the remedy lies in new legislation, frameworks imbued with a spirit of patriotism and fair accountability. No other remedy will work for those corrupted by a decaying system concerned only with creating crises and oppressing citizens.