Liberia: Harper Port Director Backs Port Autonomy Bill, Cites Hope and Hurdles Ahead

HARPER — Augustine Wakla Nuefville, senior director of the Port of Harper, has welcomed the recent passage of Liberia's Local Port Autonomy Bill, calling it a potentially transformative step for the nation's maritime sector--while cautioning that smaller ports like Harper face serious financial and operational challenges.

In an exclusive interview over the weekend, Nuefville praised the House of Representatives, particularly Rep. Augustine Taylor Sr., chair of the Committee on Ports and Maritime Affairs, for championing legislation that grants financial and administrative independence to local ports.

"This bill is a double-edged sword," Nuefville said. "On one hand, autonomy allows each port to take charge of its development and operations. On the other, for a low-traffic port like Harper, which sees only about two international vessels--mainly from Golden Veroleum--revenue generation is a serious limitation."

Palm oil exports from Golden Veroleum remain the port's only consistent source of income. Without alternative revenue streams or sustained government support, Nuefville warned, maintaining operations and paying staff salaries could become increasingly difficult.

Still, he expressed optimism about the long-term promise of the bill.

"If all the critical elements to make a port productive are taken into account, this autonomy can become a turning point for Liberia's maritime sector," he said.

Nuefville emphasized Harper's geographic advantage, noting its proximity to Côte d'Ivoire's busy Port of San Pedro, which is often congested.

"San Pedro is congested, with vessels waiting for months," he said. "Harper, just a short distance away, could serve as an alternative if we invest in expansion and modernization."

He also highlighted the Hoffman River's potential for inland water transport.

"This could allow small boats like Fanti canoes to operate inland, while the main pier serves international vessels. It's an opportunity that shouldn't be overlooked," he said.

Some rehabilitation efforts--such as fender and pier border repairs--have already been undertaken with support from the National Port Authority (NPA). However, Nuefville said more comprehensive upgrades are necessary, including dredging and pier extension.

"Our current pier capacity is just 90 meters," he said. "If we can reach 150 or even 200 meters, we can begin accommodating larger ships."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Transport Infrastructure By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He also stressed the urgent need for a master development plan, which the port currently lacks.

"We heard the NPA contracted a company to create one, but with autonomy on the horizon, we must take initiative to craft our own strategy and present it to both the government and investors," he said.

While investment will be essential, Nuefville warned of potential trade-offs.

"Private investors can accelerate our growth, but they typically demand long-term profit shares--up to 70 or 80 percent. That's not ideal for national revenue. If government funds development instead, we keep full control and can reinvest all earnings into infrastructure," he said.

Since taking office over a year ago, Nuefville and his team have introduced key reforms, including restoring electricity to the port, rehabilitating access roads, and launching renovation projects with NPA support.

"The port was once completely dark," he recalled. "Today, it has power, and we're fixing the road that was once a serious safety hazard."

He also commended President Joseph Nyumah Boakai's administration for its focus on transparency and accountability.

"Transparency is the foundation of our leadership here," Nuefville said. "We've made the port's operations more accessible to the public and the surrounding community."

Despite the challenges ahead, Nuefville remains determined to move the port forward.

"It wasn't easy when we took over, but we have made measurable progress," he said. "The journey is far from over, but there's no challenge without a solution. We just need honesty, vision, and the will to act."