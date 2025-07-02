MONROVIA — The National Social Security and Welfare Corporation (NASSCORP) is set to commemorate its 50th anniversary in July 2025. The anniversary celebration marks five decades of service to the Liberian people.

Established in 1975, NASSCORP was created to provide social security protection for employees in both the public and private sectors. The institution administers two key programs: The Employment Injury Scheme (EIS)-offering medical and income benefits to insured employees who suffer job-related injuries or occupational diseases-and the National Pension Scheme (NPS), which provides retirement benefits to employees and their dependents in the event of death.

Milestones and Impact:

Since its inception, NASSCORP has contributed significantly to Liberia's socio-economic development. The Corporation has disbursed millions of dollars in benefits, lifted thousands out of poverty, and fostered infrastructure development. Through its investment strategies, NASSCORP continues to create a business- friendly environment conducive to job creation, essential for lasting peace and economic stability.

The National Social Security and Welfare Corporation of Liberia has undertaken several initiatives to empower citizens and distribute millions of dollars through its programs between 2017 and 2021.The renovation of the operating theater at the John F. Kennedy Center and supplying surgical browns accessories, providing uniforms and paying tuition fees for disadvantaged adolescent girls attending schools in and around Monrovia, Supplying safe drinking water to hospitals and rehabilitation centers, as well the donation of 50,000 notebooks to the Ministry of education to support students in need.

Donation of Notebooks to MOE During COVID-19 Period

Under the leadership of Director General Hon. Dewitt von Ballmoos, NASSCORP has, in the last five years alone, paid US$69, 474,128.99 in benefits to 15,602 beneficiaries under both the EIS and NPS programs.

Infrastructure Development:

NASSCORP has actively engaged in rural and urban development, acquiring properties in key locations such as Monrovia, Buchanan, Kakata, Tubmanburg, and Voinjama. Notable projects include a fully furnished 10-bedroom regional office and guest facility in Kakata, Margibi County. The ironic NASSCORP House, a high-rise multi-purpose building at ELWA junction in Payneville, currently housing the Liberia Revenue Authority. Residential and commercial facilities in Buchanan, the Voinjama Guest House in Local County and a regional hub in Kakata and Tubmanburg, complete with office space and staff residences.

NASSCORP Regional Hub in Tubmanburg, Bomi County

Advancing Healthcare Access:

In response to Liberia's need for quality healthcare, NASSCORP has constructed a state-of- the-art diagnostic and medical laboratory in Paynesville. This facility provides advanced medical diagnostics, reducing the need for Liberians to seek treatment abroad.

NASSCORP Built Jahmale Medical Solution in Paynesville

Investment and Social Responsibility:

As part of its diversified long-term investment portfolio, NASSCORP holds 2,000.000 shares in ECO Transnational Incorporated and 125,000 shares in the Liberia Bank for Development and Investment (LADIES).

From February 2006 to December 2022, the Corporation paid out US$106, 474,314.99 to 15, 602 beneficiaries, further affirming its commitment to fulfilling its mandate.

Retirees Commends NASSCORP for Consistent Payments:

Mr. Cheslie Mennoh, a retired educator who devoted 57 years to teaching and Resident of Geekloh community in Greenville, Since County, has praised the National Social Security and Welfare Corporation (NASSCORP) for the consistent disbursement of retirement benefits since his retirement in February 2020.

In an interview, Mr. Mennoh expressed appreciation for the uninterrupted payments he has received over the past four years.

Mr. Cheslie Mennoh, Retired Classroom Teacher in Sinoe

"Since I retired in 2020, NASSCORP has been paying me regularly. I have never experienced any delay or reduction in my monthly benefit," he said.

Despite this consistency, Mr. Mennoh noted that his current monthly benefit of 7,700 Liberian Dollars falls short of meeting the rising cost of living. He emphasized that while the regular payments are commendable, the amount is inadequate in the face of today's economic realities.

With NASSCORP preparing to celebrate its 50th Anniversary in July, Mr. Mennoh is calling on the institution to consider increasing monthly benefits for retirees.

"NASSCORP has done well, but they need to do more. They should increase the retirement payments because the current amount is not enough," he urged. He also extended heartfelt congratulations to NASSCORP on its upcoming milestone, wishing the agency a successful anniversary celebration.

In addition to his personal appeal, the veteran educator called on NASSCORP to assist individuals retired by the Government of Liberia who have yet to receive their benefits.

Mennoh SS Card

"It's important that those who served this country and are now retired are not left behind," he concluded.

In 1985, during its 10th anniversary celebration in Monrovia according to research report, NASSCORP distributed relief supplies to hospitals and rehabilitation centers. The John F. Kennedy Center other rehabilitation centers were among other that benefited.

NASSCORP, in partnership with various institutions completed the construction of 160 housing units in Montserrado and Margibi Counties for low-income earners.

Constructed Housing Units Project in Brewerville, Monrovia Liberia

Disaster Response and Recovery:

Few years ago, the National Social Security and Welfare Corporation has played a significant role in national emergency responses and disaster recovery including relief support during the West Point fire disaster, flood response in Sink or 20th street, Buchanan rainstorm intervention, contributions during the Ebola epidemic, renovation of the JFK Medical Center's operating theater as well support during the COVID-19 pandemic including emergency aid in Grand Gedeh County respectively. These interventions reflect the Corporation's commitment to national resilience and recovery efforts.

Building Public Trust:

Following Liberia's conflict, the corporation prioritized rebuilding public trust by enhancing service delivery. Measures included; Introducing direct bank payments for benefit disbursement, improving reliability and reducing risks, implementing a biometric identification system to eliminate duplicate claims and speed up processing as well updating beneficiary data into a centralized database to streamline verification.

The National Social Security and Welfare Corporation has successfully cleared a backlog of benefit arrears inherited from transitional administrations and restored timely payment cycle.

Recent Beneficiaries, Verification and Validation Nationwide

Human Resource Development:

NASSCORP continues to invest in staff capacity through ongoing local and international training programs. Morale within the workforce remains high, supported by a professional environment focused on service and innovation.

Since 2006, he has been contributing to development of Liberia through NASSCORP, ringing from Deputy Director, Acting Director General and two times Director General current.

DG Dewitt von Ballmoos has been instrumental in driving remarkable achievements and sustained growth in Liberia through social security programs.

Looking Ahead:

As the Corporation prepares to mark celebrate its golden Jubilee, its accomplishments over the past five decades reflect a legacy of resilience, growth, and service. NASSCORP is strategically positioned to address emerging demographic trends and extend its coverage to Liberia's informal sector. A NASSCORP, there are ongoing reforms aimed at enhancing the country's pension system and improving transparency under the leadership of DG Dewitt von Ballmoos.

Pension Sector Reform and Capacity Building:

In September 2024, the African Development Bank approved a $400, 000 grant for the Liberia Pension Sector Intervention Project. Such initial seeks to expand pension coverage beyond the formal public sector, addressing the gap for private and informal sector workers. The project includes assessing the current pension system, developing a national strategy, and building capacity for both public and potential private pension sector operators. The Central Bank of Liberia will implement the project, aiming to enhance the enabling environment and support the emergence of a domestic international investor base.

Transparency and Freedom of Information Compliance:

In May 2025, the Independent Information Commission conducted a Freedom of Information (FOI) compliance training for NASSCORP officials. The training emphasized the public's right to access information held by government institutions and the importance of transparency. NASSCORP was urged to establish an Internal Information Request Review Body and ensure the publication of approved budgets, policies, and financial reports to promote accountability.

Retirement Process Reforms:

The Civil Service Agency (CSA) and NASSCORP have collaborated to improve the retirement process for civil servants. In 2024, they launched pre-retirement counseling workshops across all 15 counties, enrolling over 1,400 potential retirees. Additionally, NASSCORP removed the requirements for retirees to provide monthly earnings for the last 10 years, expediting the transition to the national pension payroll.

Organizational Improvements:

Over the past seven years, NASSCORP has made significant strides in restoring public confidence. The corporation has settled a backlog of claims dating back to the 1990s, disbursing over$ 10.3 million to more than 6,000 beneficiaries. NASSCORP has also shifted from being a passive investor to engaging in large-scale investments, generating additional capital to fill program resource gaps and diversify its portfolio across major counties. These reforms at NASSCORP reflect Liberia's commitment to strengthening its pension system, enhancing transparency, and ensuring the welfare of its public sector employees