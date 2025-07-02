Namibia: Walvis Bay Tycoon Slams Reports Linking Him to Land, Fishing Payouts to Nujoma

1 July 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Walvis Bay-based businessman Jose Bastos has labelled reports linking him to a piece of land donated to founding president Sam Nujoma nearly 18 years ago as "fake and false".

The Namibian last week reported that Bastos said the dividends from his fishing company, Emeritus Fishing, meant for the Sam Nujoma Foundation, was paid to Nujoma directly.

Bastos (89) claimed he gave the founding president cheques.

However, in a statement released by his lawyer, Richard Metcalfe, he refutes both claims and strongly criticises The Namibian's approach, calling the reports "skewered", "muckraking," and "sensation seeking".

The Sam Nujoma Foundation holds a 20% share in Emeritus Fishing.

"All dividends are audited and paid to shareholders in accordance with legislation and corporate governance," the statement says, adding that Emeritus Fishing donated over N$16.8 million to charity between 2017 and 2021.

"No fishing dividends have ever been paid to the founding president in his personal capacity," it reads.

The statement also addresses allegations that Bastos short-changed the late president in a deal related to a high-value coastal development known as President's View.

According to the response,Nujoma opted to receive alternative immovable property due to security concerns and never disputed the arrangement in the 12 years before his death.

"Full contracts, documents and a paper trail exist and can be submitted to any judicial authority," the statement claims.

"President Nujoma never allowed himself to be short-changed in business.

Neither was he anyone's fool."In his statement, Bastos' lawyer accused The Namibian of disrespecting both the dead and the elderly.

It claims a request for comment sent on 26 June 2025 at 10h31 came with the expectation of an immediate response for a report scheduled to run on 27 June.

"It verily appears as if respect has died a sad death at The Namibian," Metcalfe said.

