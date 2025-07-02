Tanzania, Vietnam to Deepen Ties in Trade, Investment

Spain — VICE-PRESIDENT Dr Philip Mpango has reaffirmed Tanzania's commitment to bolstering its long-standing cooperation with Vietnam, with a particular focus on strengthening collaboration in investment, agriculture, trade, defence and regional and international affairs.

Dr Mpango extended an invitation to Vietnam to explore a wide range of investment opportunities available in Tanzania, especially in agriculture and textile manufacturing sectors.

The VP made the remarks during a bilateral meeting with Vietnam's Deputy Prime Minister, Ho Duc Phoc, held on the sidelines of the ongoing Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development (FfD4), in Seville, Spain.

He underscored the government's appreciation of the historic six-decade-long diplomatic relationship between the two countries, describing it as a foundation for even deeper strategic cooperation.

"Tanzania remains committed to enhancing the investment climate and is actively addressing challenges facing investors through regular feedback mechanisms," said Dr Mpango.

He also expressed Tanzania's willingness to strengthen cooperation with Vietnam's telecommunications giant Viettel, operator of Halotel in Tanzania particularly in expanding mobile network services and advancing 5G technology coverage in the country.

Dr Mpango has expressed gratitude to the government of Vietnam for embracing Tanzanian products, including cashew nuts and forestry products, in its market.

The VP commended Vietnam for establishing the first Joint Permanent Commission (JPC) in 2014 and assured that Tanzania would organise the second JPC after the 2025 General Election.

He reiterated Tanzania's commitment to fostering collaboration with Vietnam, particularly on issues of mutual interest in international forums.

"Vietnam was among the first countries to open an embassy shortly after we attained independence and has cooperated with Tanzania through the government, Chama Cha Mapinduzi and our people," said Dr Mpango.

In response, Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc expressed gratitude to Tanzania for its continued support in international forums, a gesture for maintaining strong cooperation.

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc highlighted the growing economic cooperation between Tanzania and Vietnam, noting that Tanzania continues to utilise the Vietnamese market for the export of cashew nuts and forestry products, with the annual trade volume reaching 150 million US dollars.

He stressed the interdependence of the two economies, pointing out that Vietnam also exports various goods to Tanzania, including garments and food products.

Mr Phoc further noted that there remains significant potential for expanded cooperation through business and investment platforms in Vietnam, urging both sides to explore untapped opportunities for mutual benefit.

Meanwhile, Dr Mpango met with Denmark Minister for Development and Cooperation, Elsebeth Søndergaard Krone, where the two discussed on enhancing development cooperation between Tanzania and Denmark.

Dr Mpango acknowledged Denmark for its contributions to Tanzania's development across various sectors, which have transformed the lives of Tanzanians, including infrastructure, finance, health and water.

The discussions centred on strategic cooperation in trade, investment and other mutually beneficial sectors, including energy, environment, smart agriculture and infrastructure, to empower the private sector.

Furthermore, Dr Mpango took part in a sideline meeting for Least Developed Countries (LDCs), convened by Nepal's Prime Minister, Mr Kadga Sharma Oli and attended by representatives from several developed nations.

The meeting assessed the implementation of the resolutions from the Fifth United Nations Conference on LDCs held in Doha, Qatar, in 2023.

It also aimed to strategise on addressing challenges since the Doha resolution, particularly in financing, while emphasising efforts to increase domestic revenue collection to achieve the target of 13 per cent of the national income.