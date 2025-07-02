Namibian Eagles On Track

Namibia cricket coach Craig Williams has expressed satisfaction with their performances against the Indian state side Assam after Namibia won the series 3-2.

The series concluded on Sunday with Assam recording a comprehensive 65-run victory in the final match, but by then the FNB Namibia Eagles had already won the series and Williams said the tour had served its purpose.

"We got a lot of good quality training and information - we could see the whole squad in action, as well as where and how we can improve. Three different players got centuries, and there were good contributions from the bowlers, so we are heading in the right direction," he said.

Namibia's new opening batter, WP Myburgh, had a great debut, scoring 88 not out and 113, and was the top run scorer of the series along with Rishav Das of Assam, with both scoring 238 runs. Williams said he was impressed by his form and attitude.

"WP put in a lot of work; he has a good technique and he wants to play for Namibia. He's hungry, and that's the attitude I want to see," he said.

"We've definitely got depth, and I want to create a certain style of play, like a blueprint, to get the guys playing toward it. All the youngsters stepped up--JC Balt, Dylan Leicher, and Jaais de Villiers are all coming through nicely, and with the seniors to add experience, we are creating good depth in the squad," he said.

Namibia's next assignment comes up next month when they travel to Canada to take on the home side and Scotland in the World Cricket League Division 2 series, and Williams said they will be well prepared.

"We leave for Toronto on 16 August, but the guys will continue training throughout July and we'll also have four 50-over inter-squad matches before we go. Then I'll leave with an emerging Namibia A team for Uganda later this month to take on Uganda, UAE, Kenya, and Kuwait in a T20 series," he said.

Namibia has a lot of work to do in the Cricket World Cup League 2 series as they are currently third last on the log with 14 points from 20 matches. The USA leads the log with 28 points from 20 matches, with The Netherlands following closely behind, also on 28 points but with an inferior run aggregate from 24 matches. They are followed by Scotland and Oman on 24 points each, and Canada on 20 points, while Nepal (12) and UAE (6) make up the rear.

In the most recent series in Scotland, Nepal got three wins out of four against Scotland and the Netherlands, and Williams said the competition is very tough.

"It just shows that all the teams are very strong and competitive, and any team can win on any given day. We still have 16 matches left--three away series and one home series--so we are up against it, but we are looking forward to the challenge," he said.