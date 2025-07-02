Liberia: Medica-Liberia Boosts Community-Led Sgbv Response in Southeast

With support from the Embassy of Ireland, medica Liberia has wrapped up a successful series of community-centered training sessions in Sinoe, River Gee, and Grand Gedeh Counties, reaching nearly 600 participants. These sessions aimed to strengthen local capacity in preventing and responding to sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) using trauma-sensitive, feminist approaches.

The trainings brought together a diverse mix of stakeholder's support Group women, Trained Traditional Midwives, Community Health Assistants, Male Change Agents, Local Leaders, school-based boys and girls clubs, police officers, healthcare providers, Judicial actors, Community-Based Organizations, and media practitioners creating an inclusive space for reflection, skill-building, and collaboration.

With 106 participants in Sinoe, 188 in River Gee, and 206 in Grand Gedeh, the reach and impact of this intervention were both significant and far-reaching.

Facilitators introduced participants to the #SASA! Together approach and medica Liberia's Stress and Trauma Sensitive Approach (STSA) equipping them with tools to recognize power dynamics, center survivors' needs, improve referral pathways, and challenge harmful gender norms embedded in community structures.

"As a police officer, I see survivors come forward every day. This training has reminded me that justice isn't only about law it's about how we treat people in their most vulnerable moments," - Varney Davies - Deputy Police Commander _River Gee County

In Grand Gedeh, Support Group women engaged in hands-on exercises to practice empathetic listening, peer support, and stigma reduction. These women many of whom are survivors themselves play a frontline role in their communities, often serving as the first point of contact for survivors.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Health Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This experience gave me confidence. "Now I know how to help someone through trauma without causing more harm. I feel stronger and more connected to others doing this work." - Amelia Pelleh, Support Group Woman - Zleh Town, Grand Gedeh County

In Sinoe, school-based boys and girls clubs participated in sessions that explored consent, positive masculinity, and the power of youth in preventing violence. Their inclusion underscores medica Liberia's holistic approach: tackling SGBV through prevention, community engagement, and intergenerational dialogue.

"We cannot wait until people are hurt before we act. We, the young people, have to lead change starting with ourselves, our schools, and our families."

Beyond individual growth, these sessions strengthened coordination across sectors. Health workers, social workers, prosecutors, and community leaders exchanged insights and built relationships, setting the stage for more cohesive survivor support systems moving forward.

medica Liberia's initiative in southeastern Liberia demonstrates that when communities are given the tools, knowledge, and trust to lead, real progress is possible. The organization remains committed to supporting local actors, especially women and girls, to shape safer, more just spaces where survivors are not only protected but empowered.