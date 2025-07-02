Liberia: Top UMC Official Quits Over Doctrinal Shifts

In a decisive move that adds further momentum to the growing wave of discontent within the United Methodist Church (UMC), Mr. L. Olandor Boyce, I, a prominent official of the Liberia Annual Conference (LAC/UMC), has formally withdrawn his membership from the denomination. His decision, announced via a public press statement on Tuesday, reflects deep dissatisfaction with the global church's recent doctrinal revisions and the leadership direction within Liberia's Methodist community.

Boyce's resignation comes against the backdrop of shift within the church, which was adopted at the UMC General Conference held in Charlotte, North Carolina (2020-2024), where the global body approved provisions allowing the ordination of self-avowed practicing homosexuals, sanctioned same-sex marriages, and adopted more permissive stances on abortion and sexual behavior--positions many see as being in direct conflict with conservative Christian doctrine.

A Crisis of Faith and Doctrine

In his statement, Boyce described his decision as one born out of "uncertainty, mixed feelings, and emotions" but emphasized it was rooted in a profound concern for what he termed "a dangerous departure from biblical principles."

He noted that the UMC's 2020/2024 Book of Discipline now endorses what he characterized as "non-biblical attributes"--including homosexuality, fornication, and abortion--which he says compromise the church's spiritual integrity. "I cannot hold the 2020/2024 BOD of the UMC and the Holy Bible side by side in my service to the UMC. It doesn't add up at all," Boyce asserted.

Boyce, who has been an influential lay leader in Liberia's Methodist community, argued that these doctrinal changes are not just theological disagreements but are matters that endanger the moral and spiritual development of future generations. "I am extremely scared for the church our children and children's children are going to inherit," he said.

Conflict with UMC Leadership in Liberia

While the UMC's liberalization of doctrinal standards was ratified internationally, the controversy has sparked significant division within its Liberian constituency. Boyce accused Bishop Samuel Quire, head of the Liberia Episcopal Area, of resisting calls by local leaders to disassociate the Liberian church from these changes.

He alleged that efforts to initiate reforms and distance the LAC from these policies were met with suspension and marginalization. "Bishop Quire refused and suspended all those asking questions, including key clergy and lay leaders," Boyce said, describing the church under Quire's leadership as one in which "loyalty supersedes your faith and belief in Christ."

He also criticized Lay Leader Tolbert Nyenswah for allegedly fostering a culture of exclusion and intolerance for dissenting views. According to Boyce, a once-brotherly institution has become toxic, with genuine fellowship giving way to political loyalty and internal strife.

Joining the Global Methodist Church

Citing the impossibility of maintaining his faith within the current UMC framework, Boyce declared that he, along with his wife and children, has officially joined the newly formed Global Methodist Church-Liberia, a breakaway traditionalist Methodist denomination that emerged in response to the UMC's liberal reforms.

"I am in full readiness to defend, grow, and work in making this new Traditional Methodist denomination second to none in Liberia," he affirmed. The Global Methodist Church (GMC), which upholds what it describes as a "Wesleyan expression of Christianity grounded in Scriptural holiness," is gaining traction among conservative Methodists in the U.S. and across Africa.

Boyce's defection marks a significant shift in Liberia's Methodist landscape and may inspire other leaders to follow suit as tensions deepen over the future of the church.

A Broader Warning to Society

In his concluding remarks, Boyce issued a stern warning to Liberian national authorities and religious leaders to pay attention to the implications of the UMC's current theological direction. He cautioned that while same-sex marriage remains illegal in Liberia, the UMC's support for related practices could "damage the upcoming generation" and weaken the country's moral foundations.

"What the UMC and Bishop Samuel Quire have brought on this country is something that we will not keep quiet about," he declared. "My voice is going to remain the loudest voice on these same-sex practices and other unchristian vices."

He also raised rhetorical questions about how future Methodist youth will be affected when they encounter liberal values abroad that contradict their cultural and spiritual upbringing. "Imagine us young folks coming up in the UMC years back and had known that same-sex practices were endorsed by the church. Do you know what we would have been today?" he asked.

Boyce's withdrawal highlights not just a personal crisis of faith, but also a broader ideological and spiritual reckoning within the global Methodist community. His statement signals a critical point of divergence in Liberia's ecclesiastical history--one in which questions of doctrine, morality, and institutional accountability are taking center stage.

In a faith tradition that once prided itself on connectional unity, the developments within the UMC--and responses like Boyce's--underscore how deeply the denomination is being transformed by global cultural shifts and internal theological battles.

As the debate continues, Boyce's decision will likely fuel ongoing dialogue about what it means to be Methodist in a changing world, and whether fidelity to scripture can coexist with the modern redefinitions of identity, love, and inclusion.