Liberia: LWSC, WB Launch 1.48m Water Supply Project

In a bold step toward improving access to safe drinking water, the Government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Public Works (MPW) and the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation (LWSC), in partnership with the World Bank, has officially launched a $1.48 million Emergency Water Connection Project aimed at serving 2,500 households across Greater Monrovia.

The initiative forms part of the larger Liberia Urban Resilience Project (LURP)--a World Bank-financed program under the Ministry of Public Works--designed to tackle urban infrastructure challenges and bolster flood and climate resilience in Liberia. The emergency water component will be implemented through the Liberia Urban Water Supply Project (LUWSP), also backed by the World Bank.

The project will directly benefit households in Bushrod Island, Central Monrovia, Southern Paynesville, and the Omega area, bringing much-needed relief to vulnerable communities grappling with unreliable access to potable water.

The project, valued at US$1,486,887.50, has been awarded to Tengda Construction Ltd, a Chinese firm with a proven record in water and sewer infrastructure across the region.

Speaking at the launch, Deputy Minister for Administration at the Ministry of Public Works, Hon. A. Samuka Dunnoh, described the initiative as a fulfillment of the government's social contract with the people.

"President Joseph Nyuma Boakai promised transformation, and today is a practical demonstration of that promise," said Minister Dunnoh. "Water is life, and this project is a testament to our commitment to deliver essential services and restore dignity to our people."

He praised the World Bank for its consistent partnership, saying:

"The World Bank has been our friend yesterday, today, and will remain our friend tomorrow. Through their support, we are delivering clean water, building roads, and restoring hope in communities that were once forgotten."

Providing an overview of the initiative, Eng. Gabriel S. Flaboe, Sr., Project Coordinator of the Liberia Urban Resilience Project, urged residents to ensure their homes are ready for connection.

"If your name is on the list for a connection but your house lacks the proper plumbing system, you will not be connected," he warned. "This is not a free-for-all; households must cooperate by preparing adequately to benefit."

He also clarified that while the water connection is subsidized, the service is not entirely free.

"This project is partially funded by a $40 million World Bank grant, with $20 million to be repaid by the government and the other half provided as a grant. The goal is to ensure affordability, not total exemption from responsibility."

Flaboe emphasized that although LURP primarily focuses on flood-resilient infrastructure, the water connection component was included due to the urgent need for clean water in the targeted areas.

LWSC Managing Director, Mohammed Ali, emphasized the affordability of the service and issued a strong caveat against misconceptions of "free water."

"Water is not free. We spend millions purifying and transporting it from White Plains through our pipelines," Ali stated. "Those benefiting from the 2,500-household connection will have meters installed, and they must pay based on consumption."

According to MD Ali, the cost per gallon stands at just 80 Liberian cents, less than one Liberian dollar.

"It's very affordable, and we want community leaders and the press to help us spread the word. This is about accountability and sustainability," he added.

Ali also warned large consumers and industries abusing the system:

"Some companies consume up to 4.5 million gallons a month and then refuse to pay, citing deals with past management. That era is over. We have started shutting down lines to defaulters like the Cocoa Factory and G5 until they settle their bills."

He clarified that the selection of the contractor, Tengda Construction Ltd, was done through a transparent and competitive process involving the World Bank, MPW, LWSC, and the Project Implementation Unit (PIU).

"No contract was awarded under the table. It was publicly advertised, vetted, and awarded without political interference," Ali stressed. "So, before the social media experts start estimating costs and making noise, let's understand the scope: we're reaching 2,500 homes across multiple districts--Sinkor, Duala, Paynesville, and beyond. Some of the installations require significant civil works including the construction of meter boxes."

The Liberia Urban Resilience Project (LURP) is a six-year partnership between the Government of Liberia and the World Bank aimed at improving urban planning, climate resilience, and access to basic services. With a total financing of $40 million, the initiative encompasses drainage rehabilitation, market upgrades, and other critical community investments.

In addition to water, MD Ali announced that the government and the World Bank are also procuring equipment to strengthen the country's sewer infrastructure.

"Once the equipment arrives, we will begin a major cleanup and rehabilitation of our sewer system. This is just the beginning of a broader, more ambitious plan to restore Monrovia and other urban centers.