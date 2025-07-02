Africa: Nile Breweries ,Uru Meet South African Envoy Ahead of Rugby Africa Cup and Webb Ellis Trophy Tour

In a significant show of partnership and pan-African unity, a joint delegation from Nile Breweries and the Uganda Rugby Union (URU) paid a courtesy visit to the South African High Commission in Kampala ahead of two landmark events: the Rugby Africa Cup 2025 and the Webb Ellis Cup Tour.

The delegation, led by Wangechi Gitahi, Head of Marketing at Nile Breweries, and URU CEO Isaac Lutwama Nsubuga, was warmly received by Mr. Solly Sebola, the Chargé d'Affaires and acting Head of Mission at the High Commission.

The visit underscored the close rugby relations between Uganda and South Africa, especially as Uganda gears up to host the continent's premier rugby tournament and showcase the Webb Ellis Cup--the most prestigious trophy in world rugby, currently held by South Africa following their World Cup triumph in France in 2023.

Speaking at the High Commission, URU CEO Isaac Lutwama highlighted the symbolic importance of the visit.

"South Africa is not just the reigning Rugby World Cup champion--they are a source of inspiration. The presence of the Webb Ellis Cup in Uganda will energize our players and fans as we aim to qualify for the 2027 Rugby World Cup. We thank Nile Special for their unwavering support and belief in Ugandan rugby," he said.

Wangechi Gitahi echoed the sentiment, reaffirming Nile Special's long-standing commitment to the game.

"Nile Special has always been Uganda rugby's biggest supporter. This visit reflects our collective dream to see Uganda reach the global stage. Hosting the Rugby Africa Cup and seeing the Webb Ellis Cup up close is a rallying call for every player, fan, and partner who believes in the gold spirit of our game," she said.

The Rugby Africa Cup 2025 will run from July 8 to July 20 at the renovated Mandela National Stadium in Kampala.

The tournament doubles as a qualifier for the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia, with the winner earning automatic qualification. Uganda will face arch-rivals Kenya in the opening quarterfinal.

Other participating nations include defending champions Zimbabwe, Namibia, Algeria, Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal, and Morocco, who secured qualification via the North Africa Repechage. The tournament will follow a knockout format.

Mr. Sebola, on behalf of the South African mission, commended Uganda's preparation and expressed hope that the two nations will stand together at the next World Cup.

"We are proud to share this moment with Uganda. The Webb Ellis Cup's visit will inspire a new generation of African rugby fans. We look forward to seeing Uganda join South Africa as Africa's representatives at the 2027 Rugby World Cup," he said.

The Rugby Africa Cup is backed by an impressive roster of local and international partners including Nile Special, Rockboom, MTN MoMo (official ticketing partner), NBS Sport (broadcast partner), Uganda Tourism Board, CFAO Uganda, Uganda Airlines, Vivo Energy, and Speke Resort.

The Webb Ellis Cup Tour, which will accompany the tournament, gives fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to engage with rugby's most coveted prize and rally behind the Rugby Cranes as they aim for global qualification.