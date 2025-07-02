Uganda: Ushindi Gears for 25-Year Milestone Celebrations With Road Walk

Ushindi Primary and Secondary School kicked off celebrations marking 25 years of academic and spiritual excellence with a colourful road walk on Tuesday.

The march, which drew hundreds of students, staff, alumni and well-wishers, was part of the build-up to the school's Silver Jubilee slated for July 12, 2025, at the secondary school campus in Arua.

The main celebration will feature music, dance, drama, speeches, and other entertainment, with Rt. Rev. Bishop Collins Andaku, Bishop of Madi and West Nile Diocese, as the chief guest.

While the event is celebratory, Ushindi's story has been shaped by vision, resilience, and a deep sense of purpose.

Founded in 1998 amid security and infrastructural challenges in the region, the school has grown into a beacon of holistic education in West Nile and beyond.

Speaking to journalists, Rose Eyoru, a founding member of Ushindi noted that at the start, the idea was to have a private Christian school where they could nurture God-fearing children-ones who live honourable lives and contribute meaningfully to society.

"There was a shortage of quality schools in the region. Parents had to send children across the Nile, facing high fees, long travel, and even security risks due to the Kony insurgency."

She added: "We also sought to develop talents, and today we see students excelling in sports and academics. Some of our teams have already won four trophies this year."

From modest beginnings, just a handful of students and two dormitories, Ushindi now boasts a population of over 600 learners across O-Level and A-Level, with a growing reputation nationally and internationally.

Edna Abiko, an alumna and current board member, recalled humble days when "the whole secondary school had 160 students, one dormitory each for boys and girls, and Sunday 'country walks' were a treasured routine."

"We were like a small family. Today, there are multiple dormitories and class streams, and it's heartening to see how far the school has come," said Edna.

She added that as alumni, they have started formalising their association and already contributed to the construction of a new hall.

"We aim to support vulnerable students and even help start a school band."

According to Patrick Vita, head teacher of Ushindi Secondary School, the school's capacity is constantly stretched by demand, with over 250 applicants turned away annually due to space constraints.

"The public sees what we produce,morally upright, academically sound, and responsible students. That's what parents want," he said.

"Ushindi currently hosts students from across Uganda and 11 other countries including South Sudan, Kenya, Rwanda, and as far as the UK and USA."

The school has been repeatedly recognised for academic improvement and extracurricular success.

In 2022, it was ranked the 6th most improved secondary school in Uganda, and has appeared three times in the national top 100 schools in the past decade. The school also shines in sports and debates, recently bagging five trophies across various games.

"We believe in holistic development, mind, body, and spirit. We're not just celebrating 25 years of existence, but 25 years of impact. The next 25 will be greater." Vita emphasised.

Located in Arua, Ushindi was founded in 1998 as a private Christian school by Christian families.

The Mixed day and boarding; O-Level and A-Level school also has international Students from countries including South Sudan, DRC, Kenya, Rwanda, UK, and USA.

Ushindi, has been recognised for continuing to stand as a model for value-based education and a symbol of hope and excellence in West Nile and beyond.