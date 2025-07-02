Africa: D-4 to the Women's Afcon - Uganda's Major Comeback in 2022

The countdown continues to the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2024. In the lead-up to this 13th edition, CAFOnline.com invites you each day to revisit a defining moment in the tournament's history. With just four days to go before kickoff, we shine the spotlight on Uganda's remarkable return to the continental stage in 2022, after a 22-year absence.

The CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations kicks off in just 4 days.

Uganda's previous appearance at the tournament dated back to the 2000 edition -- a time when women's football in the country lacked solid structures and sustainable investment. For over two decades, the national team operated in the shadows, enduring early exits and long periods of inactivity. But the 2010s marked a turning point, with the Uganda Football Association (FUFA) launching an ambitious development plan focused on grassroots training, club professionalization, and the creation of a national women's league.

Those efforts soon bore fruit. In 2022, Uganda secured qualification for the final tournament, hosted in Morocco. It was a historic return, greeted with pride across the nation. Head coach George Lutalo led a promising squad, captained by Ruth Aturo and featuring Fazila Ikwaput, who had already impressed in the qualifiers.

Drawn in a tough group alongside Senegal, hosts Morocco, and Burkina Faso, the Crested Cranes gave a good account of themselves. After a 2-0 loss to Senegal in their opening match, they battled to a 2-2 draw against Burkina Faso before falling 3-1 to Morocco. Though they exited at the group stage, Uganda's return was widely praised for its spirit and visible progress.

"It was a dream come true for us. Representing our country at WAFCON after so many years showed that our work is making a difference," Ruth Aturo said at the end of the tournament.

Since then, FUFA has stepped up its support for women's football, investing in the U-17 and U-20 national teams as well as in coach education and development.

Four days ahead of the 2024 edition in Morocco, Uganda's example serves as a reminder that every return to the continental stage is a victory in itself -- a triumph of perseverance, vision, and long-term commitment.