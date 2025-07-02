Kenya's Standard Newspaper Didn't Report That President Would Flee Due to 25 June 2025 Protests

IN SHORT: A front page that emerged ahead of the 25 June 2025 protests in Kenya claimed that the mass demonstrations would force president William Ruto to flee. But the front page was digitally altered, and the president remained in the country during the protests.

"Rio Di Kanairo Ep.2," reads the headline on what seems to be the front page of the Standard, a Kenyan newspaper with nationwide reach.

Below the headline is a dramatic summary: "Gen-Zs and Millennials are going to hold the mother of all protests. In what looks like an unavoidable takeover, President Ruto is likely to flee the country."

The text is superimposed on an image of a person standing on top of a traffic light with their arms stretched out wide.

The front page, dated 23 June 2025, began circulating online ahead of the 25 June protest, a large demonstration against poor governance in Kenya that marked the anniversary of the deadly June 2024 anti-taxation protests.

Following the deaths of teacher Albert Ojwang in police custody and mask vendor Boniface Kariuki in a police shooting during protests earlier in June 2025, anger and calls for demonstrations intensified.

The protests aimed to commemorate these deaths and renew calls for justice, police reform and accountability.

But is the front page genuine? We checked.

Fake front page

Africa Check compared the circulating front page with an authentic version from the Standard and noted that the fonts were significantly different.

The Standard usually publishes digital versions of its front pages on its verified social media accounts, such as Facebook and X, as well as on its e-paper platform. We searched these accounts and found the original issue of the newspaper from 23 June.

The real headline read: "Betrayers of GenZ."

It discussed the perceived betrayal of young protesters by Raila Odinga, a prominent Kenyan opposition leader who joined the Gen Z-led demonstrations against government policies in 2024.

Odinga has since signed a political pact with president William Ruto.

On 24 June, the newspaper posted a blurred version of the manipulated front page, with the word "fake" printed on it.

"FAKE NEWS ALERT: This is NOT a genuine cover of The Standard. Be cautious NOT to fall for propaganda and deep fakes. For GENUINE news updates, VERIFY from our accounts @StandardKenya and @KTNNewsKE," it warned.

Despite claims that he would flee, Ruto remained in the country during the protests, which took place under heavy security in several towns.

The 25 June 2025 protests started off peacefully but later turned violent, reportedly leaving at least 16 people dead and over 400 others injured.

