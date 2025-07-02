Kenya: Missing Kenyan Opposition Youth Leader Kinyanjui Found in Police Custody

The sudden disappearance of Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) youth leader Peter Kinyanjui has taken a dramatic turn after police confirmed that he is in custody, days after what his family described as a violent and unexplained raid at their home.

Kinyanjui, a vocal grassroots political figure in Kiambu County, had been reported missing by relatives who alleged that armed men stormed their Limuru residence in the dead of night, vandalized property, and forcibly removed him without identifying themselves or presenting a warrant.

"We didn't know where they took him. We were in fear the whole night. There was no warrant, no explanation--just force," a family member told Citizen TV, suggesting the incident bore the hallmarks of a politically motivated abduction rather than a lawful arrest.

After nearly 48 hours of silence, authorities now say Kinyanjui is being held in connection with the recent Gen Z protests that rocked parts of Kiambu County.

The youth-led demonstrations, driven by deep frustrations over rising living costs, taxation, and perceived government neglect, saw sporadic clashes between protesters and police.

While no formal charges have been filed, police sources say Kinyanjui is under investigation for allegedly inciting violence and mobilizing youth during the protests.

His detention has sparked widespread criticism from opposition leaders and civil rights groups who accuse the state of targeting youth activists and suppressing dissent under the guise of public order enforcement.

"This is the latest in a disturbing pattern of crackdowns on young people demanding accountability," said a statement from the Kenya Human Rights Network.

"The arrest and disappearance of Peter Kinyanjui only serves to heighten fear and tension."

Kinyanjui's legal team has demanded immediate access to their client and full disclosure of the charges against him.

Human rights observers have also called for an independent investigation into the circumstances of his arrest, citing the need to protect civil liberties amid mounting political pressure.

As of Tuesday evening, police had not released an official statement addressing the alleged raid or provided a timeline for Kinyanjui's arraignment.

His supporters are planning a peaceful vigil in Limuru, demanding his release and condemning what they see as a worrying erosion of democratic freedoms.