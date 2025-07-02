Zimbabwe: Ignoring Government Failures Is Patriotism - Zanu-PF MPs Say, Push for National Ideology

opinion

Ruling party ZANU PF's legislators remain resolute in pushing for legislation that criminalises criticising the government's shortcomings, despite pushback from the opposition.

ZANU PF MP Joseph Mapiki recently tabled a motion for Zimbabwe to adopt a National Ideology, which is currently being debated in Parliament.

According to Mapiki, the National Ideology would entrench patriotism and foster a Zimbabwean identity.

ZANU PF legislator Ophias Murambiwa said the government's failures should not warrant "bad-mouthing".

"I am very amazed that there are some Hon. Members who debated and spoke, yet they cannot show their love for the country because hospitals do not have medication.

"According to me, how can you say that you are not in love with your country when it lacks medication in hospitals? That alone is not sufficient because it does not mean that tomorrow we are not going to have the medication," said Murambiwa.

Murambiwa added that there should be a law that punishes government critics.

"The most important issue is to love our country, let us praise our country in all circumstances, whether in good or in bad times, during the night or during the day. Let us love our country.

"I also suggest that this august House must come up with a law which states that those who speak evil of their country must face the full wrath of the law and then be jailed."

ZANU PF has long been mooting a law that criminalises speaking ill of the country under the guise of patriotism.

Pushing ahead with the National Ideology--a replica of ZANU PF's Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology--the ruling party plans to incorporate it into the education curriculum.

However, this has been resisted by opposition legislators, who fear the National Ideology will be used to clamp down on dissenting voices.

Opposition MP Prosper Mutseyami said Zimbabwe risks degenerating into authoritarianism.

"What then is true patriotism? Patriotism is not blind loyalty. It is not empty slogans. It is a conscious love for our country that demands honest reflection, accountability and action.

"True patriots question injustice, challenge corruption and demand systems that serve the people, not select a few. It is the voice that speaks when citizens are denied opportunities, when our youth struggle for employment, and when economic policies fail to uplift the masses.

"Our patriotism must ignite participation, ensuring that every Zimbabwean plays an active role in shaping the future," said Mutseyami.