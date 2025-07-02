Zimbabwe: EJWP Backs Gender Policy to Advance Equality Across Zimbabwe

The Economic Justice for Women's Project (EJWP) says the recently approved gender policy will go a long way in harnessing gender equality nationwide.

Cabinet recently adopted a new National Gender Policy (2025), which aims to promote gender equality and women's empowerment by addressing stereotypes and prejudices, institutionalising gender mainstreaming among other positives.

It provides a unified structure for monitoring gender equality and addresses systemic inequalities across various sectors of Zimbabwean society.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com this week, EJWP Executive Director, Margaret Mutsamvi, described the enactment of the blueprint as a giant step.

"The recent Cabinet's approval of the National Gender Policy (2025) is a significant milestone in Zimbabwe's journey toward gender equality and women's empowerment. This development follows EJWP's submission of an urgent petition on 14 March 2025, calling for the renewal of the policy, which had lapsed in 2021 -- a gap that threatened to reverse hard-earned gains in gender equity," she said.

The CSO described the new policy as a foundation for a more inclusive, equitable and gender-responsive Zimbabwe, with clearly defined strategies to address systemic barriers across legal, economic, health, education, climate, and digital spheres.

The new policy, EJWP said, marks a shift from aspiration to action -- offering a renewed national mandate to address entrenched gender disparities.

"As EJWP, we remain deeply committed to supporting the full implementation of this policy, particularly around inclusive economic empowerment and accountability in public resource management. We will continue to monitor progress, engage with duty bearers, and amplify the voices of women, especially those in marginalised and economically excluded communities," added Mutsamvi.