Zimbabwe: Insider in U.S.$500k Robbery At Ex-Dynamos Chairman's Shop in Court, Remanded in Custody

The alleged insider behind the recent US$500,000 robbery at a shop owned by former Zimbabwe Warriors team manager and Dynamos chairman, Rafiq Adam, appeared in court Monday, charged with armed robbery.

Samson Gora (35) of Acadia in Harare appeared before Magistrate Donald Ndirowei who denied him bail.

He will be back in court on July 16 for his routine remand.

According to the state, June 16 2025 and at around 0900 hours the accused person hatched a plan to rob his employer, Adam of Merchantman Enterprises at number 93 Cameroon street, Harare.

It is alleged that he supplied information to his accomplices about where the money was being kept at his workplace.

"In pursuant of their plan his accomplices Nyengerayi

Chikwadze alias Chipato, Oscar Muchenje and other 2 unknown South Africans, whilst armed with a pistol, approached the complainant who was seated in his reception pretending to be genuine clients.

"One of the accused withdrew a pistol from his pocket and hit the complainant with a pistol butt on his forehead demanding for money," the court heard.

The complainant surrendered US$500 and safe keys, which were in his pockets.

The accused persons later force marched the complainant to his office where they unlocked a safe with those keys and stole US$600,000 which was inside.

They allegedly ransacked the offices and took an iPhone 13 Pro and a Samsung Fold cellphones which were in the Director's office, a Samsung galaxy, a Samsung 04, an Iphone 16 Promax and a V-lion cellphones from four employees who were in the cash office.

The gang then left the shop and they dropped an iPhone 16 Promax and a Samsung Galaxy along Leopold Takawira near ENBEE shop and they went away with the rest of their loot.

On 27 June 2025, Detectives from CID Homicide Harare received information to the effect that Gora was involved in the armed robbery.

Detectives swiftly reacted to the information and arrested Gora who was at his place of work.

The court heard Gora was interviewed and he indicated that indeed he had supplied information about that money at his workplace to his accomplices.

"He was further interviewed and indicated that he was given US$10,000 as his share by Nyengerayi Chipadze alias Chipato who alleged to have been given a total of US$20,000 by Oscar and the South Africans."

Gora then led the police to his brother Willard Gora where he had concealed his loot leading to the recovery of cash US$4,400, 3x Samsung Note 20 cellphones, 3x Samsung Galaxy cellphones bought for US$1,500 and a Toyota Hiace on registration numbers AFT1573 which had been bought from the proceeds.

Rufaro Chonzi prosecuted.