Zimbabwe: Train Runs Over Lifeless Man, Another Killed While Lying On Rail Tracks

A NationalL Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) train on Monday ran over a man who is believed to have already been dead.

The incident happened at Odzi Siding near the eastern border city of Mutare.

The NRZ confirmed the incident in a statement.

"A man was run over by a train early this morning at Odzi Siding near Mutare. The man was lying lifeless on the tracks and did not respond to the approaching train's sounding horn.

"The train crew suspect the man was already dead by the time he was run over. The man had no identity particulars on him and the scene was attended by ZRP," reads the statement.

In a separate but similar incident, a man identified as Peter Vengesayi was run over by a train near Zvishavane, Midlands province.

"In yet another tragic incident today, a man died after being run over by a train near Zvishavane.

"Peter Vengesayi of Village 1, Zeederburg under Chief Mafala was lying on the tracks when the incident occured. The NRZ extends its condolences to his family," said NRZ.