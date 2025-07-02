Southern Africa: With Tobacco Output Record Already Set, Zimbabwe Eyes 400m Kg Milestone

1 July 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Tobacco Reporter

Two weeks after topping 300 million kilograms of tobacco output for the first time, Zimbabwean officials say this year's crop should top 330 million kg, and that achieving 400 million kg in the future is within reach. According to the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board, on June 27, the harvest reached 319.2 million kg.

Driving the surge is a sharp increase in "smallholder" participation, government-led reforms, and research-driven innovations. More than 127,000 farmers, 85% of them smallholders, are registered this season, which ensures access to inputs, training, and markets.

Dr. Frank Magama, CEO of Kutsaga, Zimbabwe's leading tobacco research institute, credited the Tobacco Value Chain Transformation Plan introduced in 2021 for boosting productivity through better farming practices, climate-smart seed varieties, and sustainability initiatives.

"Over 80% of our crop was produced under contract, ensuring inputs, technical support, and guaranteed markets," Magama said. "While expansion has occurred, what is more exciting is the productivity increase per unit area. With improved post-harvest handling, energy-efficient barns, and better training, the numbers are speaking for themselves."

He also warned, however, of the risks from global oversupply and stressed the importance of environmental compliance to maintain competitiveness.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.