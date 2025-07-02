Zimbabwe: Ladysmith Black Mambazo Honoured With Prestigious Award

Ladysmith Black Mambazo are beaming with pride after being honoured with a prestigious award by Ukhozi FM at the Ziyakhala Mo Sun City Festival to celebrate 65 years of excellence.

The group, known for their distinctive isicathamiya music, were recognised for their contributions to the growth and nurturing of umculo wesintu, South Africa's indigenous music.

In their acceptance speech, the group thanked Ukhozi FM for this recognition.

"We stand humbled and honoured. Ukhozi FM celebrated us for the role we've played in nurturing and growing umculo wesintu -- our indigenous music. From the hills of Ladysmith to stages around the world, we've carried the sounds of our ancestors with pride," said Sibongiseni Tshabalala, the son of the founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Joseph Tshabalala.

"Thank you, Ukhozi FM, for this beautiful recognition. Siyabonga, thank you for walking this journey with us."

The group were among other notable artists -- Nothembi Mkhwebane, Ringo and Makhadzi -- who graced the stage with captivating performances.

This year marks 65 years of Ladysmith Black Mambazo in the music industry and to celebrate the milestone they are undertaking a special tour.

After wrapping up their US tour and the first instalment of the national tour in Johannesburg, the group have performances lined up in Durban and Cape Town.

"It's such an amazing experience to walk in the footsteps of our father, the founder of the group Joseph Shabalala, and all others who founded the group. I have realised that I have been with the group for more than 30 years now," said Sibongiseni.

"This means the legacy of the group is continuing to grow from glory to glory. In a few years from now we will celebrate 70 years, an incredible milestone in the history of music. We thank South Africans , the continent and the world for supporting us throughout this journey."