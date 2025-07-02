Zimbabwe: Masakadza Shines but Zimbabwe Face Monumental Chase

South Africa - 418-9 declared and 369 all out in 82.5 overs (Wiaan Mulder 147, Keshav Maharaj 51, Corbin Bosch 36; Wellington Masakadza 4/98, Tanaka Chivanga 2/76, Vincent Masekesa 2/117)

Zimbabwe - 251 and 32-1 in 18.2 overs (Takudzwanashe Kaitano 12, Prince Masvaure 5*; Corbin Bosch 1/1)

Wellington Masakadza claimed a career-best four-wicket haul, but Zimbabwe were left clinging to hope after South Africa set a towering fourth-innings target of 537 on day three of the first Test at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Monday.

Wiaan Mulder's commanding 147 formed the backbone of the visitors' second-innings 369, building on their overnight score of 49 for one and a lead of 216.

The imposing total left Zimbabwe with the daunting task of pulling off the greatest chase in Test history.

With Blessing Muzarabani unavailable in the morning due to illness, the hosts turned to Tanaka Chivanga and Masakadza to spearhead the attack.

The day began promisingly for them when Tony de Zorzi, on 22 overnight, edged Chivanga to second slip, where Sean Williams held a sharp, low catch.

Mulder, calm and clinical, raced to his fifty with a string of crisp boundaries.

He then combined with David Bedingham for a brisk 72-run stand that extended South Africa's lead beyond 300.

Masakadza broke the partnership, tempting Bedingham, on 35, into a mistimed pull that found Williams at midwicket.

Soon after, debutant Lhuan-dre Pretorius - fortunate to survive several chances in his first-innings hundred - was bowled for four by Vincent Masekesa, ripping one through the gate to clip the top of middle stump.

Masekesa struck again moments later, removing Dewald Brevis for three as the big-hitter's wild attempt to clear long-on missed entirely, and the leg-spinner knocked over his stumps to leave South Africa teetering at 155 for five.

But Mulder stood firm amid the wobble.

He brought up a well-earned hundred off 149 deliveries with a crisp back-foot drive.

At lunch, the visitors were 185 for five, leading by 352, with Mulder on 104 and Kyle Verreynne on five.

After the break, the pair added 74 before Mulder's enterprising stay came to an end.

He attempted to go aerial against Wessly Madhevere but picked out deep midwicket, where Takudzwanashe Kaitano took a fine catch.

Mulder's 206-ball innings featured 17 boundaries and two sixes.

Masakadza soon added Verreynne to his tally, drawing an edge off a sharply turning delivery that Ervine pouched at slip, reducing South Africa to 259 for seven.

Maharaj and Corbin Bosch then piled on more frustration for Zimbabwe with a gritty 92-run partnership for the eighth wicket, pushing the lead beyond the 500-run mark.

Muzarabani, now back in action, thought he had Bosch caught behind - only for a no-ball call to spoil the celebration.

But Bosch didn't last much longer as Masakadza bowled him for 36 after a missed slog-sweep.

Masakadza then removed Maharaj, who danced down the track only to be deceived in flight and turn - the ball crashing into middle stump as South Africa fell to 352 for nine.

Muzarabani wrapped up the innings by bowling Kwena Maphaka for eight, with Codi Yusuf unbeaten on the same score.

Masakadza finished with four for 98, his career-best innings figures in Test cricket, while Masekesa and Chivanga chipped in with two wickets apiece.

Set a colossal 537 for victory, Zimbabwe began cautiously in the final hour.

Openers Kaitano and Prince Masvaure looked solid - until the very last ball of the day.

Just as the hosts seemed set to survive the session unscathed, Kaitano edged Bosch to second slip, ending a steady 32-run stand.

They closed on 32 for one, still needing 505 runs with nine wickets in hand.

Zimbabwe have passed 500 in an innings six times in Test cricket, most recently in December against Afghanistan at the same venue.

But their highest fourth-innings total is 331 - made in a losing cause against New Zealand in 2001, also in Bulawayo.

Their most successful chase remains 174, achieved earlier this year against Bangladesh in Sylhet.

The next best, 162, came back in 1998 against Pakistan.

The world record fourth-innings chase is 418 - set by the West Indies against Australia in 2003.

With history stacked high against them, Zimbabwe will need to bat with extraordinary discipline, determination and belief to salvage anything from this match.