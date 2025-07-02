South Africa: Over 60 000 Applications Received On SAPS E-Recruitment Site

The South African Police Service (SAPS) e-recruitment site is continuing to receive large volumes of applications for the Basic Police Learning Development Programme (BPLDP).

The site, https://erecruitment.saps.gov.za/, was officially launched on Monday.

In the first 24 hours, SAPS received in excess of 67 774 applications from various parts of the country.

"SAPS is aware that the website is experiencing a delayed response due to traffic volumes. The Technology Management Services (TMS), inclusive of IT experts, is continuously monitoring the influx of applications.

"Applicants are advised to be patient and to continue refreshing the careers page," SAPS said in a statement.

The closing date for applications for the Basic Police Learning Development Programme is 18 July 2025.

All applications should be submitted via the website portal and not via email.