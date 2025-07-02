South Africa: Hlabisa to Present Cogta Budget Vote to NCOP

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Velenkosini Hlabisa, will officially present Budget Vote 3 for the department before the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).

The budget will be delivered on Wednesday at 2 pm, under the theme "Every Municipality Must Work."

The Minister will be joined by Deputy Minister of CoGTA, Dr Namane Dickson Masemola.

The budget presentation and engagement forms part of Parliament's oversight function, providing a platform to transparently present the department's financial allocations and strategic direction for the 2025/26 financial year.

According to the department, the budget vote presentation will provide detail key areas of expenditure, offering a comprehensive breakdown of how the department's resources will be allocated to drive impactful governance.

Central to the presentation will be CoGTA's commitment to addressing critical challenges within local government, including capacity building, governance improvement, and enhanced service delivery mechanisms.

Hlabisa is also expected to highlight strategic priorities aimed at strengthening the functionality of municipalities nationwide.

These include strengthening financial management practices, addressing infrastructure backlogs, and improving intergovernmental relations to create a cohesive framework for sustainable development.

"The Minister will also outline the department's targeted interventions to promote accountability, innovation, and ensure municipalities are well-equipped to meet the evolving needs of communities."

In line with the theme, the presentation will emphasise the importance of collaborative efforts between all spheres of government to achieve integrated development.

Members of the public may follow proceedings live on Parliament TV (DStv channel 408), or via live stream on the department and Parliament's YouTube channels, Facebook, and Twitter pages.