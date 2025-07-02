South Africa: W Cape Welcomes Employment of New Peace Officers in Bergrivier

Western Cape MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety, Anroux Marais, has voiced her support for the graduation and employment of 20 new peace officers (POs) in the Bergrivier Municipality.

According to the provincial department, the recruitment and training of these officers is part of a five-year strategic plan aimed at strengthening local law enforcement across municipalities in the province.

This initiative is designed to create a safer Western Cape for everyone.

In collaboration with the City of Cape Town's accredited Public Training College, the graduates completed a 30-day programme accredited by the Safety and Security Sector Education and Training Authority (SASSETA).

Upon finishing the course, the officers received formal certification to serve as both peace officers and traffic wardens.

Addressing the graduates during the ceremony, Marais reminded them that their role extends beyond merely enforcing the law.

"You are here not only to maintain order but also to build trust, foster relationships, and help create safer, more connected communities, where residents can live and move freely," she said.

Marais encouraged them to serve with honour, courage and distinction.

The MEC believes that the training and certification these young peace officers have received not only enhances their employability but also opens doors to future careers in law enforcement and public safety.

"The Western Cape government remains committed to investing in youth and building safer communities through initiatives like our Peace Officer Training Project. Safer communities support a stronger economy, as people are more likely to invest when they feel safe, which in turn drives job creation."