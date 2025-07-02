South Africa: No Fear or Favour As Hawks Swoop Down On Their Own Members

Four police officials attached to the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation in Gauteng and Gauteng Provincial SAPS have been arrested alongside two civilians for charges including fraud and corruption.

All six suspects are expected to appear before the Johannesburg Magistrates Court today, where they are facing charges of theft, possession of suspected stolen money, extortion and corruption.

The arrests was effected by members of the Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation (SCI) team based in Johannesburg.

On Monday afternoon, the complainant in the matter alleged that he had received a phone call from one of his employees informing him that police officers were at the complainant's shop. It is further reported that the complainant instructed his employee to request the police to wait until he arrived at the shop.

However, shortly after the conversation between the complainant and his employee, the call was disconnected. The complainant then made his way to the shop and upon his arrival, the shop was closed.

He then proceeded to Johannesburg Central Police Station, where he was informed that his employees were arrested for Contravention of Section 9 of the Currency Act, Act 9 of 1933. The employee that he was in conversation with was also arrested for interfering with police duties.

The arrest of the four police officials and two civilians came after the complainant reported the matter to the Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation. He alleged that the police officials took R900 000 from his shop while conducting their operations.

When following up on the information, the Hawks discovered that only 60 000 US dollars and R130 000 was booked into the South African Police Service (SAPS) register as the amount recovered by the police, instead of booking the entire amount of R900 000.

It is further alleged that the suspect, who was at the shop to exchange the money in question, also tried to entice the police officials with R60 000, which was also booked in the SAPS register.

After conducting a preliminary investigation, the Hawks' SCI followed up the information and proceeded to Newtown, where they located the police officials involved in the theft.

The alleged corrupt officials were found in several vehicles. The Hawks searched the vehicles and found one of them with a substantial amount of cash. As a result, the four police officials and two civilians were arrested on the scene.

Meanwhile, the other six suspects, who are charged for contravention of Section 9 of the Currency Act, will also appear before the Johannesburg Magistrates Court today.

"The Hawks remain resolute in their commitment to uproot corruption, even within the ranks of law enforcement. No one is above the law.

"The arrest of these officers is a clear demonstration that we will act decisively and without fear or favour to protect the integrity of the criminal justice system and restore public trust in the SAPS," said the Acting National Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Lieutenant General Siphosihle Nkosi.