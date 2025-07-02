South Africa: SAPS Welcomes Ruling in Richmond Municipal Manager Murder Case

2 July 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has welcomed the judgment by the Pietermaritzburg High Court which found Sabelo Phewa guilty of murdering the late Richmond Local Municipality Manager, Sibusiso Sithole.

Sentencing is expected to take place on 31 July 2025, at the Durban High Court.

Sithole was shot and killed at the Richmond licensing office in 2017 while on his way to attend a meeting with the then council to discuss issues he was investigating, which included fraud and corruption involving tenders and kickbacks in the municipality.

The SAPS Political Killings task team took over investigations in 2018 and this led to the arrest of Phewa.

"The firearm found in his possession at the time of his arrest was found to be linked to several other murders, including that of Amos Ngcobo, whose wife had ordered the hit. The wife turned State witness and was sentenced to five years imprisonment," SAPS said in a statement.

the Pietermaritzburg High Court found Phewa guilty of the murder of Sithole and Ngcobo; the attempted murder of police officers at the time they were effecting his arrest; possession of an unlicensed firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.