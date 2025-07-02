Somalia Immigration Agency Launches U.S.-Supported Biometric System to Combat Crime and Terrorism

Mogadishu — Somalia's Immigration and Citizenship Agency has rolled out a new biometric border control system aimed at combating human trafficking, reducing illegal migration, and strengthening national security against terrorism.

The system, known as PISCES (Personal Identification Secure Comparison and Evaluation System), was officially launched on June 30 at Aden Adde International Airport in Mogadishu, with technical support and training provided by the United States.

PISCES collects biometric data such as fingerprints and facial images from travelers entering and exiting Somalia, enabling immigration officers to quickly verify identities and cross-check individuals against national and international security watchlists.

The agency hopes the system will serve as a critical defense mechanism against terrorist threats and criminal networks operating across Somalia's borders.

The new biometric platform builds on earlier U.S.-supported initiatives that began in 2018 with the MIDAS program, which introduced fingerprint scanners at key ports of entry. PISCES also aligns with Somalia's national digital ID program launched in 2023, which integrates biometric data across government agencies to improve security and public services.

Mustafa Duhulow, Director General of the Immigration and Citizenship Agency, emphasized that the system is not only about technology but about protecting citizens and restoring public trust. A U.S. embassy official said such systems "save lives, prevent crime, and build confidence in government institutions."

The PISCES system operates under Somalia's 2023 Data Protection Act, which regulates the handling of personal and biometric data while balancing privacy rights with national security needs.

Globally, biometric border controls are gaining momentum. The European Union plans to launch its Entry/Exit System in October 2025, and countries like Malaysia are adopting advanced facial recognition and biometric CCTV along their borders.

Somalia's adoption of PISCES highlights how biometric technology is becoming central to modern border security, reflecting broader regional and international efforts to combat transnational threats.