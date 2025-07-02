Rwanda: Ugandan Military Helicopter Crashes At Mogadishu Airport

2 July 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Times Reporter

A Ugandan military helicopter with eight people on board has crashed at the main international airport in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, BBC reports.

The state-run news agency reported that a fire broke out after the helicopter crashed at the Aden Adde International Airport, but it had been quickly contained by the emergency services. Video footage showed plumes of smoke rising from the airport.

"We heard the blast and saw smoke and flames over a helicopter. The smoke entirely covered the helicopter," Farah Abdulle, one of the airport staff, told Reuters news agency.

The cause of the crash and casualty figures are unclear.

Ugandan troops are part of an African Union (AU) force helping the government fight the al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabab group, which has been waging a brutal insurgency in Somalia.

Read the full report here.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.