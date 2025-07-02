Rwanda: Ugandan Military Helicopter Crashes At Mogadishu Airport

A Ugandan military helicopter with eight people on board has crashed at the main international airport in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, BBC reports.

The state-run news agency reported that a fire broke out after the helicopter crashed at the Aden Adde International Airport, but it had been quickly contained by the emergency services. Video footage showed plumes of smoke rising from the airport.

"We heard the blast and saw smoke and flames over a helicopter. The smoke entirely covered the helicopter," Farah Abdulle, one of the airport staff, told Reuters news agency.

The cause of the crash and casualty figures are unclear.

Ugandan troops are part of an African Union (AU) force helping the government fight the al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabab group, which has been waging a brutal insurgency in Somalia.

Read the full report here.