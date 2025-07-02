Tanzania: New Direct Flights to Connect Somalia and Tanzania, Bringing People Closer Than Ever

Dar es Salaam — In a promising step toward deeper regional ties, Somalia and Tanzania have agreed to launch direct flights between Mogadishu and Dar es Salaam, making travel between the two nations easier, faster, and more accessible than ever.

The announcement came after a high-level meeting of aviation experts from both countries, hosted in Dar es Salaam. The agreement was witnessed and endorsed by the Foreign Ministers -- Abdisalan Abdi Ali of Somalia and Ambassador Mahmoud Thabit Kombo of Tanzania -- who both emphasized the importance of strengthening people-to-people and economic ties.

With the new deal in place, Air Tanzania is set to begin operating the direct route in the coming weeks. For travelers, businesspeople, and families with connections across the region, the flight offers a long-awaited link -- saving hours of transit and opening new opportunities for trade and tourism.

"This is more than just a flight route -- it's a connection between two brotherly nations," said one official during the signing ceremony.

As part of the same agreement, both countries also pledged to update their Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) -- a historic pact first signed in 1975. The goal is to align safety and regulatory standards with international norms and ensurea smooth, secure travel experience for all.

The move is seen as a meaningful step forward in East African cooperation, and officials on both sides say it's just the beginning of broader efforts to enhance transportation, economic integration, and mutual understanding.