Somalia: Hassan Sheikh Urges Somali Solidarity - 'Let's Meet At the Table With Open Hearts'

Mogadishu — President of Somalia, H.E. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud. Officially concluded the celebrations of Somalia's 65th Independence and Unity Week with a national call for unity, reconciliation, and sincere dialogue.

The closing ceremony was held at the Office of the Prime Minister in Mogadishu. On the evening of July 1, 2025--Somalia's Independence Day.

To commemorate 65 years since the unification of Somalia's northern and southern regions and the founding of the Somali Republic in 1960.

Through a keynote address that blended historical reflection, a call to action, and a message of hope for political reconciliation.

During the emotional closing ceremony of Somalia's 65th Independence and Unity Week, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud addressed the nation with a powerful speech reflecting on Somalia's journey, the sacrifices of its heroes, and the vision for a united future.

"This week is a reminder of where we started, the long road we've traveled, and the aspirations we continue to pursue," he said. "It is a national duty to remember the noble struggle that led to our freedom, unity, and sovereignty."

The President congratulated Somali citizens at home and abroad for commemorating the occasion with patriotism and dignity, highlighting the spirit of unity across the diaspora and local communities.

He also reiterated his administration's commitment to strengthening national unity, advancing reconciliation, and completing Somalia's state-building process.

Addressing the long-standing issue of dialogue with Somaliland, the President made a renewed appeal for talksgroundedin honesty and mutual respect.

"We are ready to return to the negotiation table with sincerity and goodwill. Together, we can seek solutions to the challenges we face and reinforce the bond of brotherhood and unity among all Somalis."

President Hassan Sheikh also urged all Somalis to actively participate in the reconstruction of their country and to stand by the government in its efforts to restore security, liberate areas under extremist control, and prepare the nation for direct elections.