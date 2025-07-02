Mauritius: Climate Resilience - Minister Sukon Launches Comeback Project

"We must shift from reactive to proactive approaches in addressing climate change, and education is the key to driving that transformation," stated the Minister of Tertiary Education, Science and Research, Dr Kaviraj Sharma Sukon, this morning, at the University of Technology, Mauritius (UTM) in Pointe aux Sables.

He was speaking during the official launch of the Conservation of Mauritius through Ecosystem-Based Adaptation and Critical Knowledge (COMEBACK) Project. The ceremony was attended by the Director of Environment of the Ministry of Environment, Solid Waste Management and Climate Change, Mr Jogeeswar Seewoobaduth; the Director-General of UTM, Dr Dinesh Kumar Hurreeram; and other personalities.

In his keynote address, Minister Sukon underscored the crucial role of schools and universities in empowering future generations with the knowledge and tools to face environmental challenges. Citing recent UNESCO statistics, the Minister noted that 47% of curricula in 100 countries still omit any mention of climate change, underlining the importance of integrating it across all levels of education.

He advocated for experiential learning, encouraging students to move beyond the classroom to witness the real-life impacts of environmental degradation such as beach erosion and river pollution. He also highlighted the need to prepare students for future green jobs and to embed sustainability into business education.

Moreover, Dr Sukon congratulated the UTM and commended the COMEBACK Project for its alignment with national educational goals through its provision of accredited training, public awareness initiatives, and promotion of sustainable practices among students, educators, and communities. However, he cautioned that curriculum integration alone is insufficient if educators themselves lack the necessary understanding, but reaffirmed his Ministry's full support for the project's implementation across educational institutions.

As for the Director of Environment, he commended the COMEBACK Project for its support to national initiatives such as coastal risk assessments, beach restoration efforts, and the development of legislation aimed at protecting sensitive natural areas. Mr Seewoobaduth noted that the Project complements the Government's new 'Service to Ecology' programme, which seeks to mobilise citizens and organisations in active environmental conservation efforts.

For his part, Dr Hurreeram reaffirmed UTM's commitment to fostering knowledge exchange and capacity building through the COMEBACK Project. He encouraged students, staff, and community members to fully engage in the initiative to help translate its outcomes into meaningful progress for the country. "Integrating Ecosystem-Based Adaptation into UTM's academic programmes will empower future leaders with the necessary skills to address environmental issues," he said.

About the COMEBACK Project

Led by the UTM and funded by the Critical Ecosystem Partnership Fund, the COMEBACK Project is a 24-month initiative addressing the escalating environmental and socio-economic pressures facing Mauritius as a Small Island Developing State. These pressures include climate change, biodiversity loss, and the degradation of critical ecosystems such as forests, mangroves, coastal zones, and coral reefs.

The project aims to support local communities and civil society in building both knowledge and practical skills to implement Ecosystem-Based Adaptation strategies as a sustainable and effective climate action approach.