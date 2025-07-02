Mauritius: Bilateral Relations - Mauritius and Emirate of Sharjah Vow to Strengthen Economic Cooperation

An interactive session to deepen the economic collaboration between Mauritius and Emirate of Sharjah was held today at the Head Office of the Economic Development Board (EDB) in Ebène.

This event is part of the ongoing visit to Mauritius, from 30 June to 03 July, of a high-level delegation led by the Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Mr Abdallah Sultan Al Owais. It provided a platform to explore partnership and investment opportunities.

Present at the session were the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the EDB, Mr Mahen Abhimanu Kundasamy; the CEO of Business Mauritius, Mr Kevin Ramkaloan; and other key representatives from both the public and private sectors.

The visit is taking place under the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding signed in May 2024 between the EDB and the SCCI, following the enforcement of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) on 01 April 2025. It aims to pave the way for concrete business collaborations and strengthen Mauritius' position as a gateway to Africa and a trusted regional partner.

In his address Mr Kundasamy highlighted that the event marks a significant milestone in the collaborative partnership between the EDB and the SCCI. He expressed appreciation to Mr Abdallah Sultan Al Owais and his delegation, noting that the visit paves the way for a new chapter in bilateral relations, uniting the economic strengths of Sharjah and Mauritius.

The CEO further noted that Mauritius has undertaken a deliberate path of strategic diversification, evolving from an agriculture-based economy into a stable, globally connected and investor-friendly nation. Anchored on political stability, a skilled multilingual workforce, and a favourable business climate, the country's economic development strategy outlined in Budget 2025-2026 is focused on innovation and sustainability, with the EDB playing a key role in driving this vision forward, he stated.

Speaking on the strong and growing economic ties between Mauritius and the UAE, Mr Kundasamy recalled that the UAE ranks among the top foreign investors in Mauritius and have contributed significantly to an inflow of USD 19.5 billion in investments to date.

Dr Abdallah Sultan Al Owais expressed his appreciation for the opportunity to explore collaboration with Mauritius and praised the country's progressive economic strategy. He welcomed Mauritius as the first African nation to sign a CEPA with the UAE, reaffirming the agreement's goals to strengthen trade and investment, boost industrial development, and simplify business processes.

He further expressed strong interest in potential partnerships in renewable energy, healthcare, manufacturing, and tourism. Dr Abdallah Sultan Al Owais also spoke about the ongoing expansion of Sharjah International Airport, which aims to increase its capacity and enhance infrastructure. He commended Mauritius for its vibrant investment climate and reaffirmed Sharjah's dedication to fostering sustainable and mutually beneficial relations, namely in the field of education.

For his part, Mr Ramkaloan underscored the significant potential for collaboration across key sectors, characterising the relationship as a partnership of equals. He noted that while trade is guaranteed under the CEPA, the emphasis should now be on fostering partnerships in manufacturing, logistics, real estate, tourism, renewable energy, education, and healthcare.

The CEO of Business Mauritius underscored Mauritius' unique advantage as a well-structured and collaborative business environment, where public-private dialogue is institutionalised and inclusive of all economic pillars. He stressed the importance of sustainability, social capital, and technology in the island's growth model, and encouraged Sharjah investors to explore long-term, purpose-driven partnerships.