Ethiopia: Revenues Officials Condemn Regional Admin Complicity in Pervasive Illegal Checkpoint Practice

opinion

Senior officials at the Ministry of Revenues and Customs Commission told lawmakers this week that regional administrations are actively operating hundreds of illegal security checkpoints on Ethiopia's roads, accusing them of using the checkpoints and the tolls they charge as a source of income and a means of employment.

Aynalem Nigussie, minister of Revenues, made the accusation while presenting an 11-month performance report to members of Parliament's Planning, Budget, and Finance Committee on Monday.

Also present was Azezew Chanie, deputy head of the Customs Commission, who told MPs his office had identified no less than 237 illegal checkpoints across the country, many of which he says operate under the command of regional police and militias.

The Deputy Commissioner stated that some regional administrations have set up task forces to man these checkpoints, with officials viewing them as a chance to create employment opportunities for youth.

Azezew told MPs that the checkpoints and the tolls they charge are weighing heavily on domestic and international trade, contributing to rising commodity prices.

- Advertisement - The officials reported that contraband goods valued at an estimated 19 billion Birr had been seized during the 11-month period, while more than 1,400 individuals had been taken into custody in relation to contraband trade.

However, Azezew noted that gaps in enforcements persist and called on Parliament to grant the Commission the power to conduct its own investigations and file charges against offenders.

From The Reporter Magazine

DANCING WITH RIVALS: Tightrope to Tehran Published on 2025-06-01 By Bewket Abebe

Ethiopia Gave the World Coffee. Why Can't It Sell It? Published on 2025-06-01 By Samson Berhane

The Ministry collected 815 billion Birr over the 11-month period, with domestic taxes accounting for more than half at 436 billion Birr. An additional 378 billion Birr was collected in the form of duties, according to Aynalem.

Heavy duty truck drivers in the country have long been complaining about the tolls they are charged across regional states, or even across zones within the same regional state.