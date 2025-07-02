Sudan Urges Support for Its Efforts to Rebuild Industrial Sector, in Vienna

2 July 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Vienna, July 1, 2025 (SUNA) - Sudan has called on the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and its member states to support the country's efforts to recover and rebuild its industrial sector following the widespread and systematic devastation, sabotage, and pillaging inflicted by the rebellion.

This will involve, Sudan puts forward, establishing integrated agro-industrial complexes to connect farmers, factories, and distributors, promoting the use of renewable energy in industry, establishing vocational training centers in agricultural processing and digital skills, promoting responsible mining, and connecting Sudanese entrepreneurs to external markets.

This came in a statement delivered by Ambassador Magdi Ahmed Mufaddal, Permanent Representative of Sudan to the United Nations and International Organizations in Vienna, before the 53rd session of the UNIDO Industrial Development Board, which began on June 30 and will conclude on July 3, 2025.

The Board paves the way for the 21st session of the UNIDO General Conference, scheduled to be held in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, in November 2025.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.