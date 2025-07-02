Sudan: Cholera Declines in Khartoum State, but Cases Continue to Be Detected in Some States

Khartoum, July 1, 2025 (SUNA) - During its meeting chaired by the Ministry of Health in Khartoum on Tuesday, the Emergency Operations Center confirmed that the cholera epidemic has significantly declined in Khartoum State following interventions. Meanwhile, cases are still being recorded in several localities in some states, including East Gezira, Belail, Tendalti, Al-Jabalain, Al-Da'ein, and Shikan. The Center announced the recording of 730 cases, including six deaths, during the 25th epidemiological week, from June 21 to 27.

The surveillance report presented during the meeting at the Center's headquarters, revealed the recording of 101 measles cases in eight localities across the country within one week, most of which were in the localities of Tawila, Tendalti, Abu Hamad, Al-Kamlin, Hamrat Al-Sheikh, and rural Khashm Al-Girba. Meanwhile, the cumulative number of meningitis cases reached 186, including 15 deaths, from seven states, 64% of which were recorded in Gezira State.

The Fall 2025 Preparedness Report announced the development of a national plan and the updating of response teams in 16 states, in addition to the provision of supplies. It noted that supplies were provided by the World Health Organization and UNICEF.

The Environmental Health and Food Control Report indicated vector control, the inspection of 32,008 food establishments (out of a target of 31,146, representing 103% of the total), and the review of licenses in several states. It noted interventions in several states in cooperation with organizations.

The Health Promotion Report indicated a 99% rate of home visits, in addition to community interventions, discussion groups, lectures, mobile media, and messages through the media and social media.

The Supply Report noted variations in the availability of medicines and epidemic supplies in the state's Medical Supply Fund stores, with the highest in North Kordofan (78%) and Red Sea (71%), comprising 56 items. There was also a discrepancy in the availability of cholera and dengue fever solutions, as well as those for autumn emergencies from UNICEF and the World Health Organization.

The National Public Health Laboratory report also included the samples tested and the availability of laboratories in the states.

The quarantine report noted that 14,732 people arrived in the country, 10,509 departed, 28 returned from Iran, and 813 people visited emergency clinics.

Regarding maternal and child health activities, the report noted the continued provision of services in all states, the provision of operational costs for 14 nurseries with support from the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), the implementation of a cholera vaccination campaign in Rahad locality in North Kordofan, the training of 20 cadres in clinical management of rape cases in Al-Gaddarif, and the holding of the third and final workshop for the field epidemiology program for the central states.

In the One Health Platform activities report, coordination was made with the Supply Directorate to provide the price vaccine to ten states, and discussions were underway to include it among the vaccines supported by the Global Support Fund. Meanwhile, the platform's subcommittees were activated, and coordination with partners was underway to participate in preparing the World Bank grant proposal.

Emergency administrations in several states presented their reports on health conditions and a report on geographic information systems.

The meeting also heard a report on the activities of the Kuwaiti Patients' Aid Fund in some states, as well as joint activities with UNICEF.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Haitham Mohammed Ibrahim, directed close monitoring of the conditions of returnees from South Sudan, the closure of epidemic hotspots, especially cholera, and the setting of dates for autumn emergency activities.

Dr. Haitham stated that the One Health Platform is undertaking activities that need to be highlighted and publicized, through the presentation of scheduled reports that clarify these activities.