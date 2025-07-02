Ghana: 12,000 More Youth Into Security Services - Dr Boamah

Government over the next four years will recruit about 12,000 young people into the security services as part of a broader efforts to strengthen national security, Dr Boamah has announced.

This apart from creating meaningful employment opportunities for young people would help reduce their vulnerability to crime and drug abuse while channelling their energy into disciplined and patriotic service.

Speaking at the 65th Republic Day celebration yesterday in Accra, Dr Boamah commended the Cadet Corps for its discipline, patriotism, and 71 years of contribution to youth development.

Over 20,000 members of the National Cadet Corps from across the country gathered for a national parade held under the theme: 'Reflect, Review, Reset.'

Related Articles

He reiterated the government's commitment to supporting youth-focused organisations like the Cadet Corps, recognising their crucial role in nurturing Ghana's future leaders.

"The government would continue to provide the necessary support to make the Cadet Corps the organisation we all aspire for it to be," he stated, calling for increased investment in youth development from both public and private sectors.

Dr Boamah also highlighted other government initiatives, including free tertiary education for students with disabilities and the nationwide distribution of free sanitary pads to support adolescent girls.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Legal Affairs Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment, Mr George Opare-Addo, reaffirmed the government's support for job-creation programmes such as the Edumera Programme, which aims to create 10,000 new jobs annually, and the National Apprenticeship Programme, which seeks to curb youth unemployment.

He expressed concern about the link between unemployment and rising drug abuse among young people.

"The high rate of unemployment has led to the consumption of dangerous drugs that are destroying our youth," Mr Opare-Addo stressed.

To address this growing concern, he announced plans to launch the next phase of the national anti-drug campaign, dubbed: 'RED MEANS STOP.'

He urged cadets and youth across the country to reject substance abuse and embrace discipline and civic responsibility.

The event also featured an awards ceremony to honour individuals who have made significant contributions to youth empowerment.

Among the honourees were Mr Ebenezer Graham Acquaah, Headmaster of Achimota Senior High School, for his support of the Cadet Corps' development, and Senior Cadet Officer, Samuel Osei-Asare, Northern Sector Coordinator, for exemplary leadership.

Moreover, according to Dr Boamah, award recipients will participate in a five-day National Familiarisation Tour in the United Kingdom, hosted by the Greater Manchester Police with support from Ghanaian partners.

Republic Day, celebrated annually on July 1st, marks Ghana's transition to a republic in 1960, symbolising the nation's full sovereignty and democratic identity.